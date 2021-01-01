Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd want right-back to challenge Wan-Bissaka

Barcelona-linked Martinez focused on Belgium
Roberto Martinez insists that he remains focused on Belgium despite speculation linking him with the Barcelona job.
The former Everton and Wigan Athletic boss is one of the names that has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Ronald Koeman, who has seen his position questioned following a disappointing start to the 2021-22 campaign.
And while Martinez is a proud Catalan who was born in the region, he is solely concentrating on his role with Belgium, with the Red Devils facing France in the Nations League semi-final on October 7.
Mbappe's PSG contract talks 'going well'
Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe's mother insists that contract extension talks are well on track despite the interest he has received from Real Madrid.
Mbappe was the subject of a fierce transfer pursuit over the summer, with the Blancos eventually having to admit defeat in their efforts to sign the forward.
The club then hoped he would let his deal run down and become a free agent, but they may now become frustrated on that front, too.
Newcastle set for Saudi takeover boost
Newcastle United's hopes of completing a takeover by the Saudi investment fund will soon receive a significant boost, reports the Mirror.
Saudi Arabia is ready to end its conflict with beIN Sports, one of the main factors behind the deal being blocked up to now.
'Real Madrid don't need Mbappe, they need central defenders'
Real Madrid don't need Kylian Mbappe, according to Fabio Capello, who feels they should be more focused on adding more central defenders to their ranks.
Mbappe has emerged as a primary target for Real since entering the final year of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain, who have yet to reach an agreement with the forward over a possible extension.
The Blancos submitted three unsuccessful bids for the 22-year-old in the summer transfer window, and their club president Florentino Perez has revealed that they are planning to return for his signature in January, but Capello thinks they are neglecting to address a more pressing issue.
Inter open contract talks with Barella
Inter have opened talks with Nicolò Barella over new long-term contract. Negotiations started to reach an agreement as soon as possible. 🔵🇮🇹 @SkySport #Inter— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 6, 2021
It’s not an ‘urgent’ situation as current deal expires in June 2024 - but Inter want to reward Barella. Talks on. pic.twitter.com/K0oganmuz6
Chelsea, Man Utd & City tracking Stoke wonderkid
Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are tracking Stoke City wonderkid Emre Tezgel - according to The Daily Mail.
The 16-year-old has been linked to Tottenham star Harry Kane after a bright start to life in Stoke's U18 set-up.
Three of the Premier League's biggest clubs are keeping a close eye on Tezgel's development, with the youngster currently part of England's U17 squad.
Arsenal keen on Athletic Club defender Vivian
Arsenal are keen on signing Athletic Club defender Dani Vivian - according to Fichajes.
West Ham and Wolves are also eyeing the 22-year-old, whose current contract is due to expire in 2023.
Vivian has impressed since returning to Athletic Club in the summer after a loan spell at Mirandes, and has a €40 million (£34m/$46m) release clause.
Arsenal eager to win race for Brugge star Lang
Arsenal are eager to win the race for Club Brugge winger Noa Lang - according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
The 22-year-old has also been linked with Leeds United and Milan, with Brugge likely to accept any offer in the region of €40 million (£34m/$46m).
That transfer fee could prove a sticking point for Arsenal, but they are considering an approach for Lang in the new year.
Inter aim to offload Alexis Sanchez
Inter will look to offload Alexis Sanchez in the January transfer window as they aim to reduce their high wage bill, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Chilean reportedly earns €7m per year and is under contract until 2023, with the Nerazzurri, who are unlikely to add new players in January due to their financial situation, looking to balance the books.
Ansu Fati & Pedri renewals 'on the right track'
Barcelona CEO Ferran Reverter has insisted that contract renewals for Ansu Fati and Pedri are "on the right track", while insisting that the Catalans have money to spend in January if required.
Reverter said: "If necessary, we have more than €20 million to spend in January. The renewals of Ansu and Pedri are also on the right track."
Premier League clubs tracking Bayer Leverkusen star Wirtz
FC Bayern, Premier League clubs and many others are following Florian Wirtz situation closely. Bayer Leverkusen position is still the same: he’s considered ‘untouchable’ for next summer. 🚫🇩🇪 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 6, 2021
There’s no release clause into his current long-term contract. pic.twitter.com/dV92hHxg3Y
Lineker: Man Utd signed Ronaldo from my garden!
England legend Gary Lineker claims that Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward signed Cristiano Ronaldo while in his back garden.
"I'll put my cards on the table," Lineker told BBC Sport: "Ed Woodward's a good friend of mine and he's my neighbour. He signed Ronaldo when he was in my garden!"
Quique Sanchez Flores named Getafe boss
Getafe have confirmed that former Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores has replaced Michel as the club's new manager.
Sanchez Flores had two spells with the Premier League side although never spent more than a single season with the Hornets, with the 56-year-old having now returned to manage in Spain.
Arsenal win sell-on clauses appeal against FIFA
Arsenal have won an appeal against FIFA at the Court of Arbitration for Sport over the use of transfer sell-on clauses - as The Mirror reports.
The Gunners were hit with a £34,000 fine in July 2020 and warned about their future conduct after being found guilty of failing to declare sell-on clauses in the governing body's Transfer Matching System.
The case related to the sales of Chuba Akpom and Joel Campbell, but CAS have now ruled that Arsenal never had any undue influence over the transfers.
Martinelli considering Arsenal future
Gabriel Martinelli is considering his future at Arsenal - according to The Mirror.
The 20-year-old forward is growing "anxious" over a lack of playing time, having only featured in two Premier League games for the Gunners so far this term.
Martinelli has been an unused substitute in Arsenal's last fives matches in all competitions, and may seek a January move if his situation doesn't improve soon.
Southampton plotting January swoop for Fulham's Carvalho
Southampton are plotting a January swoop for Fulham's Fabio Carvalho - according to TEAMtalk.
The 19-year-old's current deal is due to expire next summer, and the Cottagers have yet to tie him down to fresh terms.
The Saints are keeping a close eye on Carvalho's situation with a view to reaching a pre-contract agreement with the attacker when the transfer window reopens.
Leao in line for new Milan deal
Rafael Leao is in line for a new deal at Milan - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 22-year-old's current contract is not due to expire until 2024, but the Rossoneri are eager to secure his long-term future.
Leao has appeared in all seven of Milan's Serie A games at the start of the new season, recording three goals and one assist.
Dortmund want Haaland until 2023
Borussia Dortmund are trying to convince Erling Haaland to stay at the club until 2023, according to Sport Bild.
The report states that Haaland's equipment contract with Nike expires at the end of the year and Puma, the brand that outfits Dortmund, could try to strike a deal with the Norwegian as part of the push to get him to stay.
It is said that Dortmund are willing to double Haaland's wages if he does agree to stay until 2023, which would require the player refusing to move elsewhere if someone paid his release clause.
Said clause becomes active at the end of the current season.
Liverpool interested in Adeyemi (Sky Germany)
Reds keen on landing Red Bull Salzburg star
Liverpool are part of the growing list of parties interested in signing Karim Adeyemi from Red Bull Salzburg, according to Sky Germany.
Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are all keeping close tabs on the young striker, whose goalscoring exploits already earned him a call-up to the German national team.
The report claims that while Liverpool are interested, Adeyemi would prefer to move to the Bundesliga, with a fee of between €30-40m said to be enough to secure his services.
Vlahovic could be sold in January
Following Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso's admission that Dusan Vlahovic will not renew with the club, Gazzetta dello Sport claims the striker could be sold as early as January.
The Viola supremo wants €90 million (£77m/$104m) for the young Serbian, who has attracted interest from Juventus, Manchester City, Tottenham, Inter and Atletico Madrid.
Inter pushing for Barella renewal
Inter are working on a contract extension for Nicolo Barella, Calciomercato claims.
The midfielder is already signed up until 2024, but the club is said to have made a promise to the player and his agent to improve his salary based on his performances.
A new deal will also likely have potential suitors think twice before approaching with a bid.
Glazer family sell 9.5m Man Utd shares
Another 9.5m @ManUtd shares, value $186.86m (£137.12m) at close of play price in New York today, being sold by Kevin + Edward Glazer. Sale price will be less that value due to amount being sold. Represents 8% of family’s total combined ownership, although they will still hold 69%— Simon Stone (@sistoney67) October 5, 2021
Cuadrado renewal imminent
After Paulo Dybala [final details then contract to be signed until June 2025], Juventus will complete the agreement with Juan Cuadrado. Current deal expiring in June 2022 - but Juventus will extend Colombian winger contract soon. ⚪️🇨🇴 #Juventus— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 6, 2021
New deal expected until June 2023.
Roma to renew Zakaria interest
AS Roma have re-opened talks to sign Denis Zakaria as free agent. He’s out of contract in June 2022 and José Mourinho wants Zakaria as new midfielder. @DiMarzio 🔴 #ASRoma #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2021
AS Roma will try to negotiate with Gladbach to anticipate the deal and sign Zakaria in January.
Arsenal to defer Derby payments
Arsenal have agreed to defer a payment on Krystian Bielik from cast-strapped Derby County, as the Championship club continue to fight financial woes, per The Telegraph.
The Rams signed the Poland international from the Gunners in 2019 but still owe an outstanding chunk of the transfer fee.
They will be allowed to pay it back next year, however, after the Premier League side agreed to an extension for the sum.
Martinez to sign Inter extension
Just a matter of weeks then Lautaro Martinez will sign his contract extension with Inter. The agreement has been reached in September - new deal until 2026 with increased salary. 🇦🇷 #Inter #Lautaro— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2021
After the break, Inter will also talk with Marcelo Brozovic about his contract. https://t.co/p5fcQYfaF1
Barca plot Umtiti exit
Barcelona will look to push Samuel Umtiti out of the club in the new year and find a new home for the 27-year-old, says Sport.
The France international has reportedly been told by Ronald Koeman that he is not in the Blaugrana's plans.
Whether Barca will be able to find a suitor to take Umtiti - who does not wish to leave - remains to be seen.
Man Utd to prioritise right-back hunt (90min)
Red Devils seek competition for Wan-Bissaka
Manchester United have made a new right-back a priority for the January transfer window, according to 90min.
While the Red Devils currently have Aaron Wan-Bissaka as first choice, they feel that they need to offer sterner options to challenge him for a starting spot.
Rangers man Nathan Patterson and Norwich's Max Aarons are two names linked with a switch.