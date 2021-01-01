Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sevilla slash asking price for Arsenal & Man Utd target Kounde

Juventus are ready to revive their interest in Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik, according to Calciomercato.

The Serie A side were heavily linked with Milik in January, but the 27-year-old ultimately joined Marseille on an 18-month loan with the obligation to buy.

However, with doubts surrounding the futures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala, they are ready to make a move for Milik again, though that would require an agreement with Marseille to release him from his loan.