Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd consider Meunier move

Arsenal planning to sell several players this summer
Arsenal are planning a massive summer clearout of some of their highest-paid players, according to the Daily Mail.
Unai Emery will have a transfer budget of as little as £45 million ($58m) this summer, meaning he'll have to sell to raise more funds to buy players.
That means Shkodran Mustafi, Mesut Ozil, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Carl Jenkinson, Mohamed Elneny, Calum Chambers and David Ospina are all candidates to be sold.
Liverpool pushing to sign Aouar
Liverpool are hoping to sign Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar this summer, according to Le10Sport.
The 20-year-old has drawn plenty of attention from European giants with his displays this season, having scored seven goals and added four assists in Ligue 1 this term.
Lyon are resigned to losing midfielder Tanguy Ndombele this summer and as such, are determined to not to sell Aouar as well.
Saliba signs extension with Saint-Etienne
Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba has agreed a two-year contract extension that will tie him to the club through 2023.
Saliba, 18, made his Ligue 1 debut in September and has gone on to make 11 more appearances in the French top flight.
The France youth international has impressed for club and country, leading to reported interest from Manchester United.
Man City prepared to break transfer record for Rodri
The club view the Atletico Madrid midfielder as a long-term replacement for Fernandinho
Man City are ready to break their transfer record to land Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri, reports The Telegraph.
Pep Guardiola is looking for a long-term replacement for Fernandinho, with the Brazilian turning 34 next month.
Rodri's release clause is €70 million (£60.6m/$78.4m), which would narrowly surpass the club-record fee of £60m that City paid for Riyad Mahrez in the summer.
Solskjaer urged to sell Man Utd rebels
Former Manchester United star Steve Coppell has urged Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sell any players who don't want to be at the club.
Transfer talk has surrounded some of the club's most high-profile players, including Paul Pogba and David de Gea.
And Coppell believes it will be to the club's benefit if players eyeing the exit door are given their wish, no matter how talented they are.
Bayern not planning Jovic bid
Goal has learned that Bayern Munich are not planning a bid for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic, potentially leaving a clear path for Real Madrid to move for the in-demand striker.
Manchester City are also in the frame for the 25-goal 21-year-old, and Bayern had been largely expected to register their interest in signing a proven Bundesliga performer.
Goal understands that the Bundesliga champions are more keen to sign a winger, however, with Robert Lewandowski still at the top of his game through the middle and Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery nearing the end of their careers out wide.
Pep rubbishes Mahrez sale reports
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has put to bed rumours that Riyad Mahrez is looking for a way out of the club.
The Mail reported on Monday that the Algeria international is unhappy with the amount of playing time he is being afforded at the Etihad and could look for a new club in the summer.
Guardiola, however, has rubbished said report, insisting that both the club and the player are happy and that Mahrez will be with the club for the next three seasons.
Simeone delighted with Oblak extension
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has expressed his joy regarding goalkeeper Jan Oblak's decision to extend his contract with the Spanish capital club.
The loss of Thibaut Courtois to Chelsea back in 2014 seemed a huge loss for the Argentine trainer, but the Slovenian, whom Simeone referred to as 'probably the best keeper in the world, has exceeded expectations.
Stoke ready to part with £30m Butland
The Championship club realises Jack Butland needs top-flight football to follow his England dream, and will let him go, but not for less than £30m ($39m), say The Telegraph.
Suitors for Butland include Bournemouth and Crystal Palace, and the 'keeper has been told by Gareth Southgate he needs to play in an elite league to feature for England.
Stoke believe Butland can command a fee similar to Jordan Pickford, who quit Championship Sunderland for Everton in a record fee for an English goalkeeper of around £30m.
Man Utd consider Meunier move
Belgian eyed as Valencia replacement
Manchester United are weighing up the merits of trying to sign Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier in the summer transfer window, the Independent reports.
Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tottenham's Kieran Trippier are both on the list of potential candidates to fill the role at Old Trafford, though Meunier would likely represent the cheapest option.
The 27-year-old will enter the final year of his deal at Parc des Princes this summer and with another Ligue 1 title sewn up a move elsewhere is likely to interest a reported United fan who has grown tired of limited playing time under Thomas Tuchel.
Chelsea to offer Hudson-Odoi new contract
Callum Hudson-Odoi, who had his season ended by an achilles tendon injury against Burnley on Monday, may receive good news too, according to The Telegraph.
His injury will almost certainly have cooled Bayern Munich's interest, but Chelsea could step in with a new contract offer for their young star, who had forced himself into their first team before his setback.
The paper reports that the winger could expect to earn £100,000 ($130,00) per week from a new deal.
Hudson-Odoi will not only miss Chelsea's run-in, but England's UEFA Nations League campaign as well.
Ryan Babel says he'll leave Fulham after the season
Relegated Fulham have been dealt a blow by on-loan star Ryan Babel.
Babel has been influential since joining in January, but his aspirations to play in Euro 2020 for the Netherlands mean he will seek top-flight football, preferring to remain in England, according to NBC Sports.
The Daily Mail have linked Babel with a move to Newcastle where he could resume his relationship wit Rafa Benitez, who signed him for Liverpool in 2007.
That's assuming that Benitez, whose future is unclear, remains at St James' Park.
Liverpool set price for Atleti target
If Atletico Madrid want to sign Marko Grujic they will have to pay Liverpool £35m ($45m).
Atleti are targeting Grujic as a potential replacement for Rodri, who is wanted by Manchester City, according to ESPN.
Grujic has only made eight substitute appearances for Jurgen Klopp's men since signing in 2016, spending the second half of last season on loan at Cardiff City in the Championship.
He has impressed on loan at Hertha Berlin this year with coach Pal Dardai calling him the best midfielder the club has had in 20 years.
Ronaldo wants Joao Felix at Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo would like to see his fellow Portugal international, and Jorge Mendes client, join him with the Bianconeri.
AS reports that Ronaldo has recommended that Juve sign the 19-year-old, though they face stiff competition and a hefty price tag.
Benfica have set a €120m release clause for the attacking midfielder, and Manchester City, Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona all being linked with Felix.
The youngster has bagged 13 goals and seven assists in just 21 games in the Portuguese top-flight this year.
'Zaha's desire to leave is understandable'
Wilfried Zaha has the quality to succeed at the highest level, according to Scott Dann, who would understand if his Crystal Palace team-mate wished to leave Selhurst Park.
The Eagles defender has said: "He has not said anything untoward. He is striving to be the best he can be and if that means he has to move on at some stage then that is the way it goes."
'Arsenal require as much change as Man Utd'
Arsenal require a summer clear out to match that being mooted at Manchester United, claims Ray Parlour.
The former Gunners midfielder told talkSPORT: “As much as Manchester United need a big clear out, Arsenal probably do as well.”
Vieira to be future Arsenal boss?
Arsene Wenger believes Patrick Vieira is destined to return to Arsenal in a managerial capacity at some point in the future.
The ex-Gunners boss has told Canal Football Club: "I see him as the Arsenal coach one day because I think he is too young to go directly into international football."
AC Milan interested in Richarlison
The Rossoneri want to sign Everton's Brazilian striker, but are watching his price tag rise, reports Calciomercato.
The former Watford man was signed by Everton for £35m ($45m) in the summer and scored a wonderful bicycle kick against Manchester United at the weekend.
That performance is only adding to his fee, reports the Italian source, who claim Everton value the player at at least €75m (£65m/$84m).
Milan must be able to offer Champions League football to enitce the player, the website reports.
Chelsea interested in Coutinho
Chelsea are set to rival Manchester United for Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho, in the event Eden Hazard leaves the club, says The Dail Mirror.
Coutinho has failed to settle at Barcelona since his move from Liverpool in January 2018, and Hazard has long been rumoured to be heading to Madrid.
Coutinho apparently angered some sections of the Barcelona support when he celebarated his Champions League goal by cupping his ears towards the Camp Nou crowd.
Any business for Chelsea will be dependant on them overturning a two-year transfer ban imposed by UEFA.
Three clubs in for Liverpool's Camacho
Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Wolves are in for Liverpool starlet Rafael Camacho, reports Record in Portugal.
The 18-year-old midfielder said on Instagram recently he's unhappy with how he's being used at Anfield and is stalling on signing a new contract.
Sporting Lisbon, who had a bid rejected for the player in January, are also reported to retain an interest.
Newcastle must keep Benitez - Lascelles
Club captain Jamaal Lascelles has said it's vital Newcastle retain manager Rafael Benitez.
'It's a bit of a silly question - yes, of course' Lascelles said, in the South Shields Gazette, when asked about keeping Benitez, .
Benitez has been with the Magpies since the 2015-16 season, when he was unable to stop them being relegated.
He oversaw them retuning to the Premier League a the the first time of asking, and they finished 10th last term and sit 13th this season.
Manchester United chase James
Manchester United are after Chelsea's Reece James, accoding to the Daily Mail.
The 19-year-old defender has been on loan with Wigan this season, and has impressed during his time in the Championship as he's appeared 43 times while being named to the Team of the Season.
James is under contract through 2022, having signed a new deal with the club before going out on loan.
Inter Miami pours cold water on Moreno linkss
Inter Miami sporting director Paul McDonough poured cold water on reports linking the club with Mexican defender Hector Moreno, according to ESPN.
Moreno had been linked with David Beckham's club, which is set to begin MLS play next year, but McDonough says there's no truth to the report.
"We have not had discussions with Moreno or his representatives," he said.
Fowler named Brisbane coach
Robbie Fowler has been hired to manage Brisbane Rovers, the club announced on Monday.
The Liverpool legend has experience as a player-manager with Thai side Muangthong United and played in the A-League for North Queensland Fury and Perth Glory.
Manchester United's foreign stars frustrated with club
Manchester United's foreign players are frustrated with perceived preferential treatment in favour of the club's English stars, according to the Sun.
English defenders Ashley Young, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Luke Shaw have all agreed new contracts this season.
Meanwhile, Ander Herrera, David de Gea and Juan Mata have yet to come to terms while Ecuador full-back Antonio Valencia is set to elave this summer.
Three Madrid players could be forced out
Marcos Llorente, Dani Ceballos and Sergio Reguilon could all leave Real Madrid this summer thanks to lack of playing time under Zinedine Zidane, according to Marca.
Llorente and Reguilon both enjoyed playing time under Santiago Solari, but they have seen their minutes dry up since Zidane returned to the helm.
Likewise Ceballos, who admitted previously he probably would have left had Zidane remained after last season, seems unlikely to be in the coach's plans.
De Gea wants assurances before new contract
David de Gea wants reassurances about Manchester United's transfer policy before he agrees to a new contract, according to the Daily Mail.
Despite an impasse over wages and agent fees, the goalkeeper would prefer to remain with the club over a move to Real Madrid as he feels he has a negative relationship with some in the Spanish media.
But De Gea is among the players who have concerns over the club in the transfer market and wants assurances the Red Devils will have the structure in place to compete for titles.
Robben’s potential next destinations
After over 300 games, over 140 goals and at least 18 trophies, Arjen Robben's Bayern Munich career will end this summer.
The end of his contract means he can choose whichever club he wants to move to next as Bayern will not need a transfer fee for his services.
Despite his age, Robben is still capable of performing at the highest level, proving his worth with two goals against Benfica in the Champions League on his most recent start for the Bavarians.
And Goal takes a look at his potential landing spots this summer!
Tottenham to battle Juventus for £40m Sessegnon
Tottenham will face Juventus and a host of ther Premier League clubs to sign £40 million Ryan Sessegnon, according to the Daily and Sunday Express.
The teenager is considered a lock to leave Fulham after the club's relegation, with Spurs are considered the favourites to sign him ahead of Manchester United, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.
However, Juventus are the latest entrants into the race to sign Sessegnon, hoping to inject more youth into their ageing squad.
Mahrez threatens to quit Manchester City
The star attacker is frustrated by lack of starts for the reigning champions
Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez is threatening to quit Manchester City if he does not receive more playing time, according to the Daily Mail.
Mahrez has grown frustrated by his lack of playing time this season, as he's made just 13 starts in the Premier League this term.
He believes his talent makes him worthy of more time and has complained to that end, only to find himself an unused substitute in the club's last three games.
Palace target Grealish as Zaha replacement
The Aston Villa winger remains a Tottenham target
Crystal Palace have targeted Jack Grealish as one of their options to replace Wilfried Zaha, should the winger depart this summer, according to the Daily Mail.
Zaha has spoken of a desire to leave Palace for a team in the Champions League, and Palace are willing to let him go if a team ponies up £80 million ($104m).
Money from that sale would be reinvested in the squad, but Palace would have to hope Aston Villa do not achieve promotion, as well as beating back interest from Tottenham.