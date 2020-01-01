Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Napoli want €99m for Man Utd target Koulibaly

Hernan Crespo returns to River Plate hoping to spoil his former club's title party - but could he also be auditioning for the top Millo job?

A favourite at River during his playing days, the former forward is now finding his feet in coaching at Defensa y Justicia.

Early results have been encouraging for Crespo, who would almost certainly find his name included in speculation over Marcelo Gallardo's when the long-time River boss steps down.

