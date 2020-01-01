Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sancho open to Man City return

Gueye denies Watford move
Le Havre midfielder Pape Gueye has rejected claims he will join Watford next season in a statement delivered to L'Equipe.
Despite the Premier League club previously announcing the deal, Gueye has stressed he won't be joining the club after suspect negotiations.
"I wanted to speak out against the circumstances surrounding the signature of a contract with Watford and what I consider to be irregularities with their representatives," he said.
"After numerous discussions, I conclude that there has not been any considerable administrative action taken to resolve my case. As a result, and in consideration of the fact that the contract has not yet taken hold, I announce the end of all contractual links to Watford.”
Gueye has however confirmed he won't be playing for Le Havre next season with his future now up in the air.
Mainz in talks with Liverpool to keep Awoniyi
Mainz manager Rouven Schroder has confirmed his club are in talks with Liverpool over keeping Taiwo Awoniyi at Opel Arena.
The 22-year-old joined last summer and initially struggled for game time. However, the Nigerian has experienced something of a resurgence since the Bundesliga resumed, playing every game and scoring in the 2-2 draw at Koln, his first for the club and of the season.
He has also completed 90 minutes in Mainz's last two league outings, the most recent a shock 2-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt.
Sancho open to Man City return
The young England star could reunite with Pep Guardiola
Jadon Sancho would consider a return to Manchester City if an offer is made, claims The Sun.
The Borussia Dortmund star has been linked with a possible move to Manchester United in the summer but has reportedly told friends he's open to a return to the Etihad.
Sancho left City for Dortmund in 2017 after initially moving to the Etihad from Watford in 2015.
Nice sign Bayern defender
Bayern Munich defender Flavius Daniliuc has agreed to sign for Nice, according to Nice-Matin.
The 19-year-old, who was previously part of Real Madrid's academy, will undergo fitness tests with Nice on Monday ahead of the deal being completed.
Tottenham targetting Thiago Silva
Mourinho wants to add the Brazilian to his backline
Tottenham have joined the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva, reports The Sun.
Silva will be a free agent at season's end with Jose Mourinho eager to bolster his defensive stocks with the Brazilian veteran.
Fellow Premier League sides Arsenal and Everton are also interested in landing the defender, whose wages may be stumbling block for Spurs.