Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca ready to sell nine stars to the Premier League

Real Madrid to make £70m bid for Pogba
Can Los Blancos bag a bargain?
Real Madrid will try their luck by offering Manchester United just £70 million ($87m) for Paul Pogba, reports the Mirror.
The French midfielder has told the Red Devils he wants to play at the Santiago Bernabeu next season and Los Blancos are ready to make that happen.
Pogba's current contract expires at the end of next season, meaning Real Madrid hope to lure him away for a relatively cheap price.
Tottenham's transfer budget slashed
Jose Mourinho will be forced to prioritise free transfers and loan deals this summer, according to the Mirror.
Tottenham are reportedly struggling financially as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and will be looking to scale back their spending over the off-season.
Paris Saint-Germain's Thomas Meunier looms as one option for Spurs with the defender available on a free transfer at season's end.
West Ham open to Haller sale
West Ham are open to selling club-record signing Sebastien Haller as they look to fund a move for Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi, reports the Express.
The Blues are expected to demand £40 million ($50m) for the Belgium star with Haller costing the Hammers £45m ($56m) last summer.
The Frenchman has struggled during his first season in the Premier League, bagging just seven goals across 29 appearances, and the Hammers will struggle to sell him for anywhere near the price they bought him for.
Salah laughs off suggestion he could leave Liverpool
Mohamed Salah posted three laughing emojis in response to a question from Sky Sports on Instagram suggesting he could leave Liverpool.
Sky posted a picture of Salah along with the question "keep or sell?" and invited its followers to weigh in with their opinions.
Salah himself would also weigh in, as he appeared bemused that his name would even be mentioned as an option for Liverpool to sell.
Barca ready to sell nine stars to the Premier League
A Camp Nou exodus is on the cards
Up to nine Barcelona players will be made available to Premier League sides this summer, reports the Mirror.
The likes of Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal are among some of the names that could move to England on loan or via permanent deals.
Lionel Messi is the only player Barca aren't open to offers for as they look to raise funds in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.