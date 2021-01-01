Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba leaning towards PSG move instead of Real Madrid

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Spurs & Newcastle ask about Adeyemi

2021-11-02T14:43:51Z

Tottenham and Newcastle are among the clubs to have asked questions of Karim Adeyemi’s potential availability, reports Sport1.

The 19-year-old Red Bull Salzburg forward is considered to be a hot prospect, with leading sides from across Europe battling to secure his signature.

Barca receive loan offers for Umtiti

2021-11-02T14:27:30Z

Barcelona have, according to Sport, received several loan offers for Samuel Umtiti.

The World Cup-winning French centre-half remains out of favour at Camp Nou and needs to find regular game time elsewhere.

Tottenham to rival Juve for Vlahovic

2021-11-02T14:10:26Z

Tottenham, with Antonio Conte now in place, are ready to rival Juventus for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, claims Calciomercato.

The Serbian frontman has become one of the most sought-after talents in European football, with a big-money transfer predicted for 2022.

Eriksen tempted by Ajax return

2021-11-02T13:47:41Z

Christian Eriksen is tempted by the prospect of returning to Ajax, reports Corriere dello Sport.

The Danish playmaker, who suffered cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, is expected to be released by Inter and freed to resume his career elsewhere.

Hazard won't seek Real exit in January

2021-11-02T13:30:00Z

Eden Hazard won't seek a move away from Real Madrid in January - as 90min reports.

The Belgian winger has been strongly linked with a return to the Premier League after a poor start to the 2021-22 campaign.

Chelsea are reportedly interested in re-signing Hazard, and Newcastle have also been credited with an interest, but he wants to stay at Real and fight for his place for the time being.

PSG to submit offer for Sporting star Palhinha

2021-11-02T13:00:00Z

Paris Saint-Germain are set to submit an offer for Sporting CP midfielder Joao Palhinha - according to O Jogo.

The 26-year-old is reportedly valued at around €20 million (£17m/$23m) with his current contract not due to expire until 2025.

If PSG are able to land Palhinha, he will follow in the footsteps of ex-Sporting team-mate Nuno Mendes, who moved to Parc des Princes on an initial loan deal in the summer.

Arsenal considering Belotti swoop (Calcio Mercato)

2021-11-02T12:30:00Z

Torino star touted for Premier League switch

Arsenal are considering a swoop for Torino striker Andrea Belotti - according to Calcio Mercato.

The 27-year-old will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with the Gunners in January if he chooses, having already decided against extending his current deal at the Stadio Olimpico Grande beyond the end of the season.

However, Arsenal are likely to face competition from Inter and Milan for Belotti, who supported the Rossoneri in his youth.

Spurs announce Conte as new head coach

2021-11-02T12:08:35Z

Ibrahimovic in line for Milan extension

2021-11-02T12:00:00Z

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in line for a contract extension at Milan - according to Calcio Mercato.

The 40-year-old will be offered a fresh one-year deal on the same terms as his current agreement.

Ibrahimovic has scored three goals in six outings for Milan so far this season, including a free kick in their 2-1 win over Roma at the weekend.

Aston Villa make contact with Fonseca

2021-11-02T11:30:00Z

Aston Villa have made contact with ex-Roma manager Paulo Fonseca - according to The Daily Mail.

The Portuguese is being sounded out as a potential replacement for Dean Smith, who has come under pressure after a poor start to the season.

Fonseca has been out of work since being sacked by Roma at the end of the 2020-21 season, and has also been linked with the vacant post at Newcastle.

Beckham wants Alexis at Inter Miami

2021-11-02T11:02:12Z

Inter Miami, the MLS franchise of David Beckham, are ready to make Alexis Sanchez their next marquee signing.

FCInterNews claims that a Chilean forward struggling for a spark at San Siro will be allowed to negotiate a move to America once a formal approach is made.

Roma readying Real raid for Nacho

2021-11-02T10:27:11Z

Roma manager Jose Mourinho is, according to El Nacional, ready to raid his former employers at Real Madrid for Nacho.

The Serie A outfit want to take the versatile defender on an initial loan agreement that includes an option to buy.

Conte wants Spurs to sign De Vrij

2021-11-02T09:27:05Z

Inter defender Stefan de Vrij will be a top target for Antonio Conte once he takes the reins at Tottenham, claims Football Insider.

The Italian coach worked with the Dutch defender at San Siro and believes a January deal can be done.

Man Utd starlet Svidersky seeking exit

2021-11-02T09:00:00Z

Manchester United starlet Martin Svidersky is seeking a move away from Old Trafford - as The Sun reports.

The 19-year-old has less than a year to run on his current contract and has turned down a number of extension offers from the Red Devils.

Svidersky is eager to take on a new challenge in Italy or Germany amid interest from Atalanta, Napoli, Eintracht Frankfurt and Hoffenheim.

Villar to leave Roma in January

2021-11-02T08:30:00Z

Gonzalo Villar is set to leave Roma in the January transfer window - according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Real Betis and Valencia have already expressed an interest in the 23-year-old, but both clubs would prefer a loan deal to a permanent one.

Villar was a regular in the Roma starting XI last season but has yet to feature in 2021-22 under Jose Mourinho.

Arsenal eyeing Jovic loan

2021-11-02T08:00:00Z

Arsenal are eyeing a potential loan deal for Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic - according to Fichajes.

The Gunners will also push for a €25 million (£21m/$29m) option to buy the 23-year-old, who has struggled for form since joining Real from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019.

Jovic is contracted to Real until 2025, but they could be ready to sell as he continues to play second fiddle to Karim Benzema.

Raiola wants Haaland to join Barca (El Nacional)

2021-11-02T07:30:00Z

Norwegian frontman touted for Camp Nou switch

Mino Raiola wants Erling Haaland to join Barcelona - according to El Nacional.

The Borussia Dortmund star's agent has a strong relationship with Blaugrana president Joan Laporta, and is eager to arrange a deal in 2022.

Haaland's €75 million (£64m/$87m) release clause will become active next summer, but Raiola is open to a compromise with Barca amid their current financial plight.

Bayern confident of Gnabry extension despite delay

2021-11-01T23:33:21Z

Bayern Munich have been waiting on Serge Gnabry to sign a new contract for some time.

Media reports in Germany have insisted the deal is all but done, but Sky Sport says the two parties still have some minor details to sort out and that a deal is still very likely to go through in the near future.

Adeyemi set for PSG talks

2021-11-01T23:32:29Z

Paris Saint-Germain are set to hold talks with Karim Adeyemi, according to Sky Sport in Germany.

The Red Bull Salzburg star has already had conversations with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, but the French giants hope to lure him with the promise of succeeding Kylian Mbappe to play alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Conte to get £150m to spend at Spurs (The Sun)

2021-11-01T23:30:39Z

Premier League side to provide incoming coach with big transfer budget

Tottenham will give Antonio Conte £150 million ($205m) to spend on new players when he takes over as coach, The Sun claims.

The Italian manager is expected to sign an 18-month contract to replace Nuno Espirito Santo and the Premier League side will ensure he has enough to strengthen the squad to his liking.

Matsima wants Monaco exit

2021-11-01T23:29:47Z

Chrislain Matsima hopes to leave Monaco in the January transfer window.

RMC Sport reports the 19-year-old defender’s lack of playing time has prompted him to look for a move elsewhere and he is already in talks with teams in Germany.

Pogba leaning towards PSG move instead of Real Madrid (Fichajes)

2021-11-01T23:27:08Z

Man Utd star can leave for free at end of the season

Paul Pogba is edging towards a move to Paris Saint-Germain, Fichajes reports.

Real Madrid and Juventus have also been linked to the midfielder, whose future at Manchester United has long been uncertain.

But PSG are looking for a player of his profile and calibre and have taken over as the favourites to land him.