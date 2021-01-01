Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus listening on McKennie offers

QPR loan out Kargbo for just one month
✍️ Done deal!— Southend United (@SUFCRootsHall) August 18, 2021
We are delighted to announce striker Hamzad Kargbo has completed a loan move to #Blues from @QPR until the end of September. 🔵🙌
Juve €7m away from Pjanic deal
Juventus are €7 million (£6m/$8m) away from meeting Barcelona's valuation of Miralem Pjanic, claims Mundo Deportivo.
However, they would need to sell Aaron Ramsey in order to free up enough money to pay Pjanic's wages.
Fiorentina reconsider plan for West Ham-linked Milenkovic
After a summer spent shopping defender Nikola Milenkovic around Europe, most notably to West Ham, Fiorentina are now determined to re-sign the player, writes Tuttomercato.
They have offered the Serbia international a deal that would run until 2024, and he is now considering the contract.
Everton strike deal for Swedish star
WSL transfer news: @WomensSport understands Everton have agreed a deal to sign Sweden's 18-year-old star Hanna Bennison from Rosengard on a long-term contract. Sources in Sweden say it's a six-figure fee. Silver medallist at Tokyo2020. A top prospecthttps://t.co/wTIzErTNPg pic.twitter.com/4x1g6q8XJy— Tom Garry (@TomJGarry) August 18, 2021
Juve listening on McKennie offers (Di Marzio)
The Turin club is not opposed to letting go of the promising American
Juventus are listening on Weston McKennie offers from clubs outside of Italy, according to Di Marzio.
While they view the 22-year-old USMNT star as an important piece to ther midfield, they would consider approaches following the addition of Manuel Locatelli.
Sabitzer interested in Bayern move (Bild)
The Leipzig midfielder is set to be sold in the next two weeks
RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer sees Bayern Munich as his best destination if his current club forces him to leave this summer, according to Bild.
Sabitzer, who has been linked to Arsenal in recent months, is fiercely loyal to the Leipzig cause and wants to compete for them at a high level in the final year of his contract. However, they don't want to risk losing him on a free and have indicated they will sell him in the next two weeks.
Bayern would allow the 27-year-old to remain at a top Bundesliga side, though it's believed they could find it difficult to pay the necessary fee.