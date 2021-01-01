Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Newcastle want Barca's Dembele

Newcastle eye Dembele swoop (Sport)
Barca man also in Juve sights
Newcastle United and Juventus are the two sides sizing up a swoop for Ousmane Dembele after the player's agent contacted the pair, claims Sport.
The Barcelona star looks all but set to seal a Camp Nou exit next year, amid frustration over his role at the Blaugrana.
But whether he becomes a flagship signing for the new-look Magpies or joins an established Serie A heavyweight remains to be seen.
Man Utd draw up transfer list
Manchester United have three transfer targets for next term, regardless of who is at the helm, as the club look to reverse their slipping fortunes, per Fichajes.
Despite spending big over the summer, with the arrival of Jadon Sancho and the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Red Devils have done it rough so far.
Midfielder Nicolo Barella, attacker Federico Chiesa and right-back Kieran Trippier are all on the agenda at Old Trafford.
Van de Beek swaps agent for January move
Donny van de Beek has reportedly swapped his agent as he looks to secure a quick exit from Manchester United in the January transfer window, per Voetball International.
The Dutchman has struggled since his arrival at Old Trafford, even as the team has grown under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - and now he looks set to flee as they crash back to earth.
No Conte offer from Man Utd yet (Fabrizio Romano)
Ex-Inter boss favourite linked with Old Trafford
There’s no doubt on Antonio Conte decision since days. He wants Manchester United job and he’d be ready to accept. But there’s still no official proposal on the table, as things stand tonight. 🔴 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 25, 2021
Manchester United are still thiking whether sacking or not Solskjær.