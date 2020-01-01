Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd consider bid for Lazio star Immobile

Man Utd and Sheffield Utd agree Henderson extension
Sheffield United have reached an agreement with Manchester United to extend Dean Henderson's loan deal, The Daily Mail reports.
The goalkeeper is on loan at the Blades for the duration of the 2019-20 campaign but the deal was set to expire on June 30.
United have agreed to let him stay at Bramall Lane until the season is concluded, but he will not be allowed to play against the Red Devils when they meet on June 24.
Barcelona flirt with Mertens as Lautaro alternative
Barcelona are weighing up a move for Napoli attacker Dries Mertens, Het Nieuwsblad says.
The Belgium international's contract will expire at the end of the season and although reports suggest he is set to sign an extension, nothing has been confirmed.
The Catalan giants are in the market for a new forward and have prioritised Inter star Lautaro Martinez, but they are unwilling to match his release clause and could swoop in with an offer for Mertens, though the former PSV player is not interested in just sitting on the bench at Camp Nou.
Chelsea far away from Havertz deal with Leverkusen
Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool and Man Utd still in contention to sign Germany star
Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen are nowhere near reaching an agreement over Kai Havertz.
The 20-year-old Germany international looks set to leave the Bundesliga outfit this summer, with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester United all said to be competing for his signature alongside the Blues.
Some reports claim the Stamford Bridge side are leading the race, but The Athletic reports they are far away from matching Leverkusen's asking price.
Monaco make Mitchell move
Monaco look set to hire a new sporting director, L'Equipe claims.
Englishman Paul Mitchell, who has previously been targetted by Manchester United, has notified current employers RB Leipzig that he is on his way to the Ligue 1 outfit after they reached an agreement.
Man Utd eye Lazio star Immobile
Serie A side eager to keep Italy star
Manchester United are considering a move for Lazio striker Ciro Immobile, Calciomercato reports.
The 30-year-old has scored an incredible 27 goals in 26 Serie A appearances this term and United hope he can replicate that form in the Premier League.
But the Italy international has three years left on his contract with Lazio and they are determined to hold on to him.