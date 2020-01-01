Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona & Inter ready Aubameyang offers

According to Calcio Mercato, Marcelo Brozovic has convinced boss Antonio Conte to keep him at the club, amid uncertainties regarding the midfielder's future.

The Croatian has recently been linked to the Premier League, with both and reportedly interested in bringing the 27-year-old to .

But Brozovic has impressed his new manager with his displays in the heart of midfield, and could even be rewarded with an improved contract with the side.