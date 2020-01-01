Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona & Inter ready Aubameyang offers

Brozovic to remain at Inter
According to Calcio Mercato, Marcelo Brozovic has convinced Inter boss Antonio Conte to keep him at the club, amid uncertainties regarding the midfielder's future.
The Croatian has recently been linked to the Premier League, with both Liverpool and Manchester United reportedly interested in bringing the 27-year-old to England.
But Brozovic has impressed his new manager with his displays in the heart of midfield, and could even be rewarded with an improved contract with the Serie A side.
George Clooney interested in buying Malaga?
American actor George Clooney is reportedly interested in buying Spanish second-tier club Malaga, according to AS.
Malaga are just five points clear of the relegation in the Segunda Division but face the prospect of being relegated as a punishment for the club's dire financial situation.
Negotiations are thought to be taking place between the selling party and a media group linked to Clooney.
Barca boss Setien admits to having 'a lot of affection' for Fabian
Barcelona head coach Quique Setien has admitted to having ‘a lot of affection' for Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz.
The pair worked together at Real Betis, with Setien giving the young Spaniard a prominent role before Napoli triggered his release clause in the summer of 2018.
Fabian has previously been linked with a move to Real Madrid after impressing in Naples, but given Setien's presence at Barca, it may be Los Blancos' bitter rivals that come calling.
Rice backed for West Ham captaincy over Man Utd move
Declan Rice continues to generate talk of interest from the likes of Manchester United, but David Moyes expects the England international to become club captain at West Ham.
Moyes has conceded in the past that he may struggle to retain the services of the club's prized asset, but he has been given no indication that Rice is looking for a move.
"Declan will go on to be a future captain of West Ham, there's no doubt about that," Moyes told Sky Sports.
‘De Bruyne is committed to Man City’s project’ – Martinez
Kevin De Bruyne remains “committed to the project of Manchester City” and is not about to go looking for a move elsewhere, claims Belgium boss Roberto Martinez.
Premier League title holders City have been stung with a two-year ban from Champions League competition by UEFA for alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play regulations.
De Bruyne, who has sparked interest from the likes of Real Madrid in the past, is among those to have seen a transfer mooted. However, his international manager is convinced that the Belgian playmaker will stick around in Manchester.
Bayern still unsure over permanent Coutinho deal
Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick has said that attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho is trying too hard to impress and ends up making the wrong decision at times as a result.
Despite 21 goals and 11 assists in 76 appearances for Barcelona after joining from Liverpool, he was sent to Bayern Munich last summer in a loan deal with an option to buy as the La Liga giants sought to recoup some of the money they spent on the Brazilian.
However, Coutinho has not yet fully convinced new boss Flick, who feels the player is putting too much pressure on himself.
Liverpool handed Werner boost
Liverpool have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Timo Werner, with the German striker's release clause at RB Leipzig reportedly significantly lower than the Reds first thought.
Jurgen Klopp's side have long been linked with the 23-year-old, who has 21 Bundesliga goals this season, with a further four in the Champions League.
And the Daily Mirror claim that Werner's release clause is certainly not as high as originally claimed, with many clubs across Europe keen to trigger that clause this summer.
Salford striker Gaffney makes League of Ireland switch
League of Ireland side Shamrock Rovers have announced the signature of Salford City striker Rory Gaffney.
Shamrock began their league campaign on Friday night with a 6-0 win over Cork, with Gaffney now travelling with the squad for tonight's encounter with Waterford.
✍️ | We are delighted to announce the signing of striker Rory Gaffney ☘️— Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) February 24, 2020
Full story 👉 https://t.co/ugYamfE13f#GaffneySigns pic.twitter.com/s3zzV9sCHh
Everton eyeing Toulouse midfielder
Everton are weighing up a move for Toulouse midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, having failed to sign him last summer.
According to Sport Witness, the Toffees tried to bring in the 22-year-old under Marco Silva, and will once again attempt to persuade him to move to Goodison Park, this time under Carlo Ancelotti.
Sangare has been a rare positive for the French outfit this season, with Toulouse recording just three wins as they sit bottom of Ligue 1.
Matic offered to Serie A trio
Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has been offered to Inter, Juventus and AC Milan by his agent, according to Calcio Mercato.
The Serbian’s contract at Old Trafford is set to expire this summer, but his long-term future remains in doubt, with AC Milan reportedly unwilling to meet his financial demands.
But both Juventus and Inter could make a move for the 31-year-old, who joined Man Utd from Premier League rivals Chelsea in 2017.
Ziyech reveals why he chose Chelsea
Hakim Ziyech says Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was a major reason behind his decision to move to Stamford Bridge.
The Moroccan will move to the Blues this summer after signing a five-year contract at the club , remaining with Ajax until the end of the current Eredivisie campaign.
The attacker played against his future side twice in the group stages of this season’s Champions League, and was heavily involved in three of their goals in the 4-4 draw between the sides at Stamford Bridge back in November.
PSG consider Chiesa
Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly considering a move for Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa, according to Le10Sport.
Chiesa recently hinted at a potential departure from his boyhood club as he enters the final two years of his contract in the summer.
The 22-year-old forward has six goals and five assists in 22 Serie A appearances this season.
Klopp concedes that Barca & Real raids are a threat
Jurgen Klopp admits that Barcelona and Real Madrid continue to pose a considerable threat to Liverpool when it comes to retaining the services of key men.
The Reds have seen their ranks raided by the La Liga heavyweights in the past, with Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho among the more recent stars to have traded life on Merseyside for that in Catalunya.
Klopp has no intention of sanctioning sales, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane both linked with moves to Spain, but concedes that it can be difficult for some players to shun the advances of global superpowers outside of England.
Juve president admits to considering Guardiola
Juventus president Andrea Agnelli says the reigning Serie A champions have given thought to one day hiring Pep Guardiola.
However, he feels it would be difficult for them to land the Manchester City boss due to his apparent happiness in the Premier League.
He also insisted that the club are more than satisfied with their progress under Maurizio Sarri, who joined them from Chelsea at the start of the season.
Arsenal prepared to meet Partey's €50m buy-out clause
Arsenal have made an approach for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey - according to Libertad Digital.
The Gunners have contacted the 26-year-old's agent to make it clear that they are prepared to meet the €50 million (£42m/$54m) release clause in the Ghanaian's current contract.
Partey has racked up 23 La Liga appearances for Atletico in 2019-20, scoring two goals.
‘Sterling won’t form part of mass Man City exodus’ – McManaman
Manchester City will avoid a mass exodus of talent this summer even if a two-year Champions League ban is upheld, says Steve McManaman.
The Blues have been stung by UEFA sanctions after allegedly breaching Financial Fair Play regulations.
Those at the Etihad Stadium are planning to appeal that verdict and intend to grace European competition once again in 2020-21.
Man Utd should sign goal machine Cavani – Van Persie
Manchester United should be looking to bring in “goal machine” Edinson Cavani when the summer transfer window opens, says Robin van Persie.
The prolific Paris Saint-Germain striker came close to securing a move away from France in January.
He was, however, to see the deadline pass with no deal put in place.
Arsenal target Genk forward David
Alexis no transfer priority for Inter
Inter will not prioritising a permanent deal for Alexis Sanchez this summer, claims Calciomercato.
The Chilean forward is taking in a season-long loan spell at San Siro but has not done enough to prove his worth.
Everton join Arsenal in race for Gabriel
Ter Stegen won’t rush into new Barcelona contract
Marc-Andre ter Stegen will not be rushing into signing a new contract at Barcelona, but talks have been held regarding an extension to a deal that still has two years left to run.
The Germany international has told Mundo Deportivo: "The intention is to continue. At the moment there are conversations, but loose ones, because there is no hurry on my part."
Dembele keen on Man Utd move
Lyon striker Moussa Dembele is keen on making a move to Manchester United in the summer, according to Sky Sports.
The Red Devils remain in the market for another striker and a former Celtic frontman is eager to secure a return to British football.
Valencia in talks to sign Sanchez as replacement for Garay
Valencia are in talks to sign Real Madrid central defender Javi Sanchez as a replacement for the injured Ezequiel Garay - according to Superdeporte.
The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Real Valladolid, but could move to Mestalla on a temporary deal set to run until the end of the season.
A purchase option will also be included in the final agreement, with Valencia set to complete the emergency transfer in the coming days.
Chelsea keen on Icardi
Argentine striker touted for Stamford Bridge switch
Inter striker Mauro Icardi has emerged as a transfer target for Chelsea - according to FCInterNews.
The 27-year-old is currently on loan at Paris Saint-Germain, but they have not yet decided whether to take up the option to sign the forward permanently for €65 million (£55m/$70m).
Chelsea are now weighing up a summer swoop for Icardi, as Frank Lampard looks to increase his attacking options at Stamford Bridge.
‘Messi & Ronaldo could join Beckham in Miami’
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could both end up joining David Beckham at new MLS franchise Inter Miami, claims Minnesota United manager Adrian Heath.
He has told The Mirror: "With his links to both players and the plan Beckham and his backers have in place, I can really only see them going to Miami."
Gunners to offer Guendouzi clean slate
Arsenal are prepared to forgive and forget with Matteo Guendouzi, claims The Mirror, with a move away from north London not on the cards.
The French midfielder has been disciplined by the club of late, leading to him being dropped, but the Gunners see him as part of their long-term future.
Barcelona & Inter ready Aubameyang offers
European giants preparing raid on Arsenal
Barcelona and Inter are preparing to launch summer raids for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Tuttosport.
The Gabonese striker is only under contract with the Gunners until 2021 and, as they have been unable to agree fresh terms, a sale could be sanctioned in the next window.
Can Arsenal keep star striker?
Simeone emerges as candidate for Bayern job
Bayern Munich have identified Diego Simeone as a primary candidate to become their next permanent manager - according to Don Balon.
The German champions have yet to appoint Niko Kovac's successor, and are eager to begin a new project with the Atletico Madrid boss at the helm.
Hans Flick is currently in charge of Bayern's first team, but his interim reign will draw to a close at the end of the season.
Rangers set sights on West Brom ace Tulloch
West Brom winger Rayhaan Tulloch is the subject of interest from Rangers - according to the Mirror.
The 19-year-old is due to become a free agent this summer, at which point the Scottish club will make their move.
Tulloch has scored nine goals in 14 Premier League 2 matches for West Brom's U23 side this season.
Juve determined to beat Dortmund in race for Esteves
Juventus are ready to launch a bid for Porto defender Tomas Esteves - according to Calcio Mercato.
Borussia Dortmund are also interested in the 17-year-old, but the Bianconeri are determined to beat the German club to his signature.
Juve want revenge for missing out on Erling Haaland, who opted to join BVB from Red Bull Salzburg in January.
Barca close in on Valencia ace Guillamon
Barcelona are on the verge of signing Valencia defender Hugo Guillamon - according to Sport.
The 20-year-old, who made his debut for Los Ches against Real Sociedad on Saturday, is expected to complete a free transfer to Camp Nou this summer.
Guillamon will go straight into Barca's B team set-up, with a view to transitioning into the senior fold at a later date.
Klopp: We need players who want to be a part of this
Jurgen Klopp says that it is difficult to convince players to come play for a team that is as talented as Liverpool.
The manager sees the Reds' success as a blessing and a curse ahead of what could be a busy summer.
'Felix will be the player everyone wants to see'
Koke has backed Joao Felix to justify his massive price tag and grow into the footballer everyone expects him to be at Atletico Madrid.
The teenager has had ups and downs in his first season in La Liga, but his veteran team-mate has backed him to come good.
Rossi set to join RSL
Former Italian international Giuseppe Rossi is set to sign with Real Salt Lake, according to Italian Football TV.
The striker is set for a medical and will join the MLS club after completing contract negotiations.
Rossi was born in New Jersey, but has never played for a club in the U.S.
Morgan turned down Championship offers for Inter Miami
Former Celtic winger Lewis Morgan says he turned down a half-dozen offers from Championship sides to join Inter Miami.
Morgan, who has earned two caps with the Scottish national team, is expected to join the likes of Matias Pellegrini, Rodolfo Pizarro and Julian Carranza in leading the Inter Miami attack.
“The decision to sign with Inter Miami was about pushing myself and my comfort zone, coming over here and learning a new style of play in a new part of the world and working with a coaching staff that obviously their first language is not English,” Morgan told the Miami Herald. “Those were all things I thought would help with my development as a player. So far, I’m finding that to be the case.
Muller future undecided
Thomas Muller has not dispelled speculation that his future at Bayern Munich is still up in the air.
The forward endured a difficult start to the season, although he has had a more consistent role in recent weeks.
Premier League trio chase Leeds striker
Wolves, Burnley and Sheffield United are interested in signing Kalvin Phillips according to a report in the Star.
Phillips will hope to be playing Premier League football with Leeds next season, but will have no shortage of takers should Marcelo Bielsa's side fail to gain promotion.
Roma want permanent deal for Smalling
The Man Utd defender has impressed in Serie A
Roma head coach Paulo Fonseca has confirmed that the Serie A side want to sign loanees Chris Smalling and Henrikh Mkhitaryan permanently.
Smalling and Mkhitaryan are currently taking in season-long loan spells at Stadio Olimpico from Premier League duo Manchester United and Arsenal respectively.
United centre-back Smalling has earned plenty of praise for his performances for Roma, who are determined to make the England international's deal a permanent one in the Italian capital.
Liverpool midfielder to make MLS move
Nicolás Acevedo of Uruguayan side Liverpool is set for a switch to Major League Soccer according to Uruguayan journalist, Diego Jokas.
The highly-rated 20-year-old will join New York City FC ahead of the new MLS season which begins next weekend.
Matuidi extends Juventus contract
The Frenchman is set for another year at Juve
Blaise Matuidi has announced that he will extend his stay with Juventus until 2021
"My contract included an option and the club exercised it," he said.
Cavani on 'difficult' January window
Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani has admitted that the January transfer window was a difficult period for him, but is now focused on the task in hand with the Ligue 1 leaders.
"The winter transfer window? It was very difficult for me," he said.
"But I am continuing my adventure in Paris. I am happy and proud to be here, I will give my best until the last day."
The Uruguayan forward was linked with a number of clubs including David Beckham's MLS franchise, Inter Miami.