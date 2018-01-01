Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Isco plotting Man City move

Carlos Puyol is a candidate to become the new Atlanta United manager, according to MLSsoccer.com.

The former World Cup and European Championship winner has been learning English in the United States whilst working on his coaching badges.

The appointment would be Puyol's first coaching role, and he is likely to come under competition from Frank De Boer for the job. The former Netherlands international hasn't worked since being sacked by Crystal palace after just four matches at the beginning of last season.