Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd eye Leicester's Barnes as Sancho alternative

Lampard wants to extend Chelsea stay
Frank Lampard says he wants to stay at Chelsea beyond his current contract, which is set to expire in 18 months.
Chelsea's owner Roman Abramovich has brought in a ruthless era that has seen him hire and fire managers, with none of his appointments lasting three years or more.
Heinze to take over at Atlanta
Former Argentina defender Gabriel Heinze is 'one step away' from becoming head coach of Atlanta United, reports TYC Sports.
Heinze, who played for Manchester United, Real Madrid and PSG among others, began his managerial career at Godoy Cruz in 2015.
Since then, he has also taken charge of Argentinos Juniors and Velez Sarsfield.
Meet 'the new Gabi Jesus' who dreams of starring for Barca
Sao Paulo sensation Brenner has scored 18 goals in 2020, and the 20-year-old has said he dreams of playing for Barcelona.
Morgan's Spurs future to be discussed 'as soon as possible'
Tottenham’s newly-appointed head coach Rehanne Skinner says Alex Morgan's future at the club will be discussed ‘as soon as possible’.
Morgan joined Tottenham in September, though it’s unclear whether she will remain at the club for the entire season.
Man Utd consider move for Barnes
The Leicester winger could be cheaper alternative to Sancho
Manchester United are considering a move for Harvey Barnes, according to the Sun.
The Leicester winger has impressed in the Premier League and could prove a cheaper option out wide than Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be a fan of Barnes, who made his England debut in October.