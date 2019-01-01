Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal-linked Simeone nearing Atletico exit

Arsenal-linked Simeone nearing Atletico exit
Gunners could make a move for Argentine tactician
Diego Simeone could part ways with Atletico Madrid after a frustrating start to the 2019-20 campaign - according to Marca via the Mirror.
The Argentine, who has been linked with the vacant permanent manager's role at Arsenal, looks set to leave Wanda Metropolitano after falling out of favour with the club's board in recent weeks.
Simeone has been in charge of Atletico since 2011, winning seven trophies in total including one La Liga title.
River Plate star Martinez wanted by MLS duo
LA Galaxy and Inter Miami are both interested in signing River Plate midfielder Ignacio Martinez - according to AS.
The 29-year-old played under current Galaxy coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto while on Gimnasia La Plata's books in 2011.
Martinez helped River reach the Copa Libertadores final earlier this month, where they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Flamengo.
Inter eager to sign Mertens
Inter are ready to launch a bid for Napoli forward Dries Mertens - as per the Daily Mail.
The Nerazzurri are eager to partner the 32-year-old with fellow Belgian Romelu Lukaku in attack at San Siro.
Mertens will become a free agent at the end of his current contract next summer, but Napoli may also be prepared to sanction his departure in January.
Martinez responds to Barca and Man City links
Lautaro Martinez is delighted to be delivering success for Inter and insists he is happy in Serie A despite reported interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs.
Argentina international Martinez has scored 13 goals in 19 games across all competitions for the Nerazzurri this season, already trumping his tally of nine strikes in his debut 2018-19 campaign.
The 22-year-old's goals have fired Inter to the top of Serie A, a point clear of Juventus after 14 matches.
Read the full story on Goal.
Rakitic linked with Atletico Madrid
Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic is the subject of interest from Atletico Madrid - according to ESPN.
The Croatian has also been linked with a return to Sevilla, as he seeks a move away from Camp Nou to start playing regularly again.
Rakitic has only started two La Liga matches for Barca this season.