Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid halve James Rodriguez's transfer fee

manager Carlo Ancelotti has declared his best players won't be leaving the club this summer.

Lucas Digne, Mason Holgate and Richarlison have all been linked with potential moves but the Toffees boss isn't keen to see any of them leave, with Digne of particular importance.

"No way. At this moment, there are a lot of rumours," Ancelotti said on Sunday. “Lucas Digne is an important player for us, so there is no way that he or anyone else can leave."