Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea demand £112m for Hazard

Tuchel expects PSG stay
Thomas Tuchel has stated that he expects to remain in charge of Paris Saint-Germain despite their poor form at the end of the season.
PSG won the Ligue 1 title, but crashed out of the Champions League and Coupe de la Ligue early, as well as losing the Coupe de France final to Rennes on penalties.
Additionally, PSG have won just three of their last 10 matches in all competitions, including Friday's 3-1 loss at Reims.
Spurs eye £80m swoop for Bournemouth duo
Tottenham have been linked with an £80m (€91m/$102m) swoop for Bournemouth pair David Brooks and Callum Wilson, according to The Sun.
Brooks - who will turn 22 in the summer - has burst onto the scene and shows real promise, while Wilson has recorded the most impressive numbers of his career, managing 14 goals and 10 assists in 30 Premier League games.
Spurs, who did not make a single senior signing across the last two windows, are finally ready to boost their squad this time around.
Everton slap £100m price-tag on Richarlison
Everton have slapped an eye-watering £100m (€113m/$127m) price-tag on Brazilian forward Richarlison amid links to Manchester United and Barcelona, according to The Sun.
The former Watford winger, 22, hit 13 Premier League goals in 35 appearances this season and has been linked with a move away from Goodison Park as a result.
However, the Toffees are not keen to let him leave for cheap and are holding out for a massive fee.
Alcacer's departure disastrous for Barcelona
Paco Alcacer's departure - and their failure to replace him - has been disastrous for Barcelona.
Since joining Borussia Dortmund - intially on loan before a €23 million (£20m/$26.5m) purchase clause was activated - the striker has hit 18 goals in 26 Bundesliga appearances.
Meanwhile, no Barcelona players aside from Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have managed double figures in La Liga.
Lampard leaves Chelsea door open
Derby County manager Frank Lampard has left the door open for a potential return to Chelsea if Maurizio Sarri departs, according to the Mirror.
The Blues legend reiterated his commitment to the Rams’ cause – but stopped short of ruling out a Stamford Bridge reunion.
Lampard finished sixth in the Championship with Derby in his first year as a manager and has guided his side to the playoff final, where they will face Aston Villa for a shot at reaching the Premier League.
Read the full story right here on Goal!
Chelsea demand £112m for Hazard
Los Blancos have yet to meet the Blues valuation of their star forward.
Chelsea have demanded £112m (€127m/$142m) for Eden Hazard, but Real Madrid's current offer stands at about £86m (€97.5m/$109m), according to the Mirror.
The Belgian wants his transfer to the Spanish captial tied up within a week of the Europa League final, but there is still plenty of haggling to be done.
Hazard managed 16 goals and 15 assists in his 37 Premier League appearances this season.
Napoli to sell Hysaj and buy Trippier
Napoli are set to sell Elseid Hysaj in order to make room for Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier, according to Calciomercato.
The former Burnley defender has endured a poor season and Spurs are willing to part ways with him, with Napoli the clear favourites for his signature.
Hysaj is of interest to Atletico Madrid, but they must first sell one of Sime Vrsaljko or Santiago Arias to make room for him.
Rojo admits to turning down Boca Juniors
Marcos Rojo has admitted that he was approached by Boca Juniors, but turned down their advances in favour of staying at Manchester United, according to Eldia.
The 29-year-old defender managed just eight appearances all season as he struggled with injury.
However, he has been given assurances by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he remains part of his plans for next season and will stay and fight for his place.