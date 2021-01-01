Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal reverse course on Xhaka

Barca dealings at a standstill

2021-07-30T23:30:00Z

Liverpool unable to meet Neuhaus price tag

2021-07-30T22:35:00Z

Liverpool are still keen on bringing in Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus but are unable to meet the €40 million ($47m/£34m) price tag, writes Sport1.

Neuhaus, 24, has reportedly been informed of the interest from Liverpool but will not force his way out of the Bundesliga.

Gerrard hints Rangers are done with transfers

2021-07-30T22:25:00Z

Steven Gerrard has suggested that summer business may be over for Rangers.

"The squad is really strong as it stands," Gerrard said (via BBC). "If there's not a need to add to it, I won't do it, but it's something we'll consider in the coming weeks and see how we start the season and the qualifiers."

Arsenal reverse course on Xhaka (The Athletic)

2021-07-30T22:00:00Z

The Gunners are now strongly considering a new contract offer for the midfielder

Arsenal have reversed course on Granit Xhaka and could now propose a contract extension for the midfielder despite an offer from Roma on the table, reports The Athletic.

Xhaka had been widely assumed to be exiting the club this summer amid a perceived downturn under Mikel Arteta in 2020-21, but his strong effort at Euro 2020 seems to have been a turning point in the Gunners' thinking, as they've now come to regard him as important piece for the approaching season.