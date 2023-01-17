Diego Simeone: “No one has asked me to leave. We’ve many important players so during the market we are ready for anything that may happen”. ⚪️🔴 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 17, 2023
On Rodrigo de Paul not involved: “I can tell you that de Paul will play tomorrow, he will be ready”. pic.twitter.com/zGZLaQde0E
Simeone cools De Paul transfer speculation
Arsenal to move for Sterling as Chelsea prioritise Pulisic (Fichajes)Getty
Arsenal are on alert as Chelsea consider moving away from Raheem Sterling in favour of wingers Christian Pulisic and Mykhailo Mudryk, claims Fichajes, and the Gunners are excited about a move for a player they targeted last summer.
Sterling is currently injured but could emerge as a potential signing for Mikel Arteta in six months.
Salzburg loan out Piatkowski
Dortmund make Julian Ryerson signing official
Ocampos returns to Sevilla after Ajax loan cut short
Conte demands Tottenham transparencyGetty
Antonio Conte has asked Tottenham's board to be more transparent with its transfer strategy and compared the quiet approach with Serie A clubs.
"In England, there is a bad habit that there is only the coach to speak and to explain," Conte told reporters. "I have never seen the club or sporting director [in England] come here to explain the strategy and vision of the club. In Italy for example, before every game there is a person from the club who has to go before the media and answer every question.
Barcelona interested in Gundogan (The Telegraph)Getty
Barcelona are keen on signing Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer after his Manchester City contract runs out, reports The Telegraph.
The Blaugrana are also eyeing Chelsea N'Golo Kante, but they view Gundogan as a more attainable target.