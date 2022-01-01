Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Manchester United reignite Sarr interest

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world

Sarr-Watford-2022-23
Chelsea edging closer to seal Frenkie de Jong transfer deal

2022-08-10T10:18:26.971Z

Chelsea have taken a major step forward in their bid to sign Frenkie de Jong for a reported fee of £67.6million, according to Daily Mail.  

Manchester United are also in the race but it seems that the Dutch midfielder will move to London to continue playing in the UEFA Champions League.

Brentford close to signing Mikkel Damsgaard

2022-08-10T10:15:29.346Z

Bayern signs teenage sensation from Atletico

2022-08-10T08:32:09.763Z

Bayern Munich have signed Javier Hernandez from Atletico, according to Bild.

Pablo Mari set to join Monza

2022-08-10T07:29:04.567Z

Bellerin close to joining Betis

2022-08-10T07:04:43.761Z

Hector Bellerin is on the verge of signing for Real Betis, as reported by Marca.

His agent is in London and is in talks with ARsenal to terminate his contract.

West Ham pursue Bayern's Tanguy Nianzou

2022-08-10T06:57:15.483Z

West Ham are interested in signing Bayern Munich centre-back Tanguy Nianzou, according to 90min.

David Moyes is looking to shore up his defence and is looking at Ninazou as an option.

Manchester United reignite interest in Ismaila Sarr

2022-08-10T06:19:53.380Z

Forest interested in Villarreal's left-back Pervis Estupinan

2022-08-10T06:07:41.607Z

Nottingham Forest have turned their sight to Villarreal left-back Pervis Estupinian after Alex Moreno stayed put at Real Betis, according to Daily Mail.

Ligue 1 outfits Lyon and Nice are also interested in the defender.

Barcelona make Alonso plan (Romano)

2022-08-09T22:16:40.720Z

Salah and Hakimi convinced me to join Roma, reveals Wijnaldum

2022-08-09T22:03:54.756Z

Georgino Wijnaldum has revealed Mohamed Salah and Achraf Hakimi convinced him to join Roma on loan from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Wijnaldum played alongside Salah at Liverpool and last year teamed up with Hakimi at PSG, and he says both influenced his decision in a big way.

Read the full story on GOAL!

Monza after Arsenal's Mari

2022-08-09T22:02:56.000Z

Pasher set for Red Bulls move

2022-08-09T21:59:12.203Z

The New York Red Bulls are set to sign Canadian winger Tyler Pasher, reports 90min.

Pasher was waived by the Houston Dynamo last week after providing six goals and three assists in 39 games.

Pasher's new contract with the Red Bulls will run through the end of the MLS season.