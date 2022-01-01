Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd closing in on Cunha

Man Utd closing in on Cunha (talkSPORT)
Manchester United are closing in on a deal for Matheus Cunha, reports talkSPORT.
The Red Devils will pay around €50 million to bring in the Brazilian, who currently stars at Atletico Madrid.
Cunha previously played for Hertha Berlin and RB Leipzig before moving to Atleti in 2021 on a five-year deal, scoring seven goals in his debut season.
Paredes bound for Juve
Personal terms agreed few days ago between Leandro Paredes and Juve on long-term deal. Paredes wants the move, Juve’s his only priority. ⚪️⚫️ #Juve— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 15, 2022
Talks still ongoing between Juventus and PSG to reach full agreement. Rabiot to leave, key step. https://t.co/AVvl8KD0Is
Will Ferrell sent Bale personal message telling him to join LAFC
Actor Will Ferrell sent Gareth Bale a personal message to help convince the Wales star to sign with LAFC.
Ferrell is a part owner in the MLS club, and he did his best to convince Bale that a move to Hollywood was the right one.
Whitecaps midfielder loaned to Brazilian club
The Vancouver Whitecaps have loaned midfielder Caio Alexandre to Fortaleza EC in Brazil, the club announced.
The loan will run through December as Alexandre heads back to Brazil after making just five appearances this season after dealing with injuries.
"This move made sense for both Caio and the club," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "Caio returns to a league he knows well and his team still has 16 games until the end of the year. After Caio has been unlucky with a few injuries, he now needs to see consistent minutes and we will follow his progress closely."
Wolves to pay club-record fee for Nunes
Wolves are set to sign Matheus Nunes from Sporting CP, reports the Guardian.
The deal will be worth €45m (£38m) plus €5m in add ons with Wolves triggering the midfielder's buyout clause by paying a club-record fee.
Liverpool and Manchester City have been monitoring Nunes, who has eight caps for Portugal.