Barcelona are interested in signing Azzedine Ounahi from Angers, L'Equipe reports.
The 22-year-old midfielder has impressed for Morocco at the World Cup and Barca see him as a good candidate to strengthen their squad in January.
Barcelona are interested in signing Azzedine Ounahi from Angers, L'Equipe reports.
The 22-year-old midfielder has impressed for Morocco at the World Cup and Barca see him as a good candidate to strengthen their squad in January.
Excl. News #Leao: At this stage he doesn’t want to extend beyond 2024. Not confident with the offer. Chelsea, City, Real in. #CFC held talks about him in Qatar. Milan refused Chelseas offer (€70m). They want €150m. The amount of the release clause. @Sky_Marc @SkySportDE 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/QuUxLawSuB— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 12, 2022
Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino are interested in taking over as England coach should Gareth Southgate leave, The Daily Mail reports.
Southgate could opt to step away from the job after England's exit from the World Cup and the Football Association are open to hiring a foreign manager to take his place.
Jonathan Osorio has signed a contract extension with Toronto, it has been confirmed.
The Canada international is now tied to the club until 2026.
Inter are lining up a move for Borussia Monchengladbach star Marcus Thuram.
Calciomercato reports the Serie A side are planning on building their attack around the 25-year-old France international and are confident they can sign him.