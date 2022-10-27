As he builds a team capable of competing in the Premier League and in Europe, Mikel Arteta continues to look to strengthen his squad. The next piece of the puzzle that he is trying to arrange is cover for Gabriel at centre-back and Frankfurt's Evan Ndicka - who is out of contract at the end of the season - has been earmarked as the man who could provide competition for the Brazilian.

Transfer insider Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Arsenal like the player. They've certainly done their legwork and their due diligence and their scouting on him. There's a lot of interest in the player, not just from the Premier League but from all across Europe as well."