Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Nice target ex-PSG coach Pochettino

Jan Vergtonghen said he was not looking to leave Benfica but decided to move on this summer by taking a deal to move to Anderlecht.

"In 24 hours I went from staying at Benfica to signing for Anderlecht," he told A Bola. "Things that for other people take months, for me, came in 24 hours. Contracts, medical exams, the move.

"I never thought about leaving Benfica. Never. I assumed I would play, whether in European games or in the cups or due to injuries or suspensions. But when you're the only player who never leaves the bench, you start to think... Even so, I wanted to stay at Benfica."