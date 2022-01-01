Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd ask Pogba to delay exit decision

Arsenal turn down Nketiah approaches
Arsenal have turned down approaches/opening proposals from Crystal Palace and Newcastle for Eddie Nketiah in the final days of the window. 🚫🏴 #AFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2022
He's currently out of contract in June - there are chances for Nketiah to sign a pre-contract with another club soon. pic.twitter.com/WhdgQgnVoa
Liverpool move for Arsenal targets
Liverpool are planning a summer transfer swoop for two Arsenal targets, claims the Mirror.
Aurelien Tchouameni and Youri Tielemans are both wanted by the Gunners, but they will face stiff competition for their signatures if Liverpool join the race.
Man Utd ask Pogba to delay exit decision (ESPN)
Identity of new manager may be key in making up midfielder's mind
Manchester United have asked Paul Pogba to hold off on his decision on whether to leave Old Trafford or not, according to ESPN.
Pogba is out of contract in the summer, but the club hope that he will delay his decision until United's next permanent manager is chosen and ultimately opt to stay.
Barca believe Man Utd & Juventus want Dembele
Striker refused to leave Camp Nou in January
Barcelona have identified Manchester United and Juventus as the two clubs looking to sign Ousmane Dembele this summer, according to Sport.
The Catalans failed in their attempts to offload the forward in January and suspect that one of those two giants may have already struck an agreement with him.
Lampard chat convinced Van de Beek to move to Everton
Donny van de Beek: "The conversation with Frank Lampard was important for me to choose Everton - was really positive. He told me that we can do a great job together, we've same football ideas". 🔵 #EFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2022
Everton were trying to include a buy option clause - Man United said no way.