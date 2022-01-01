Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid confirm Isco departure

Isco Real Madrid
Real Madrid confirm Isco exit

2022-05-20T23:27:40.185Z

Ancelotti says midfielder will leave this summer

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that midfielder Isco will depart after the season.

“Isco's career with Real Madrid ends today," he told reporters. "And it's been a great career."

Indeed, the Spaniard put up massive numbers over the course of his time with the Blancos - even though injuries and a decline in form late in his tenure robbed him of more production.

Guardiola wants Gundogan to stay at Man City

2022-05-20T22:45:00.000Z

Pep Guardiola says he wants Ilkay Gundogan to stay at Manchester City.

The coach also hit out at people spreading rumours of an imminent transfer for the midfielder on social media.

Totti: I will try to convince Dybala to join Roma

2022-05-20T22:00:00.000Z

Roma legend Francesco Totti says he will try to convince Paulo Dybala to join the Serie A club.

Dybala is available for free this summer as he prepares to leave Juventus, with Inter and AC Milan said to be in contention to land him.

