Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City interested in AC Milan's Leao

Chelsea may continue Red Bull raid
Todd Boehly spoke of his admiration for Red Bull's football model last week and he looks to be close to agreeing a deal for Christoph Freund from Red Bull Salzburg as the club's sporting director.
As per The Athletic, Chelsea are also targeting the acquisition of RB Leipzig's chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff to take up the role of technical director at Stamford Bridge.
Rashford, Firmino and Trossard on Atletico's transfer radar
Atletico are hoping to add a versatile attacker to their squad next summer and a trio of Premier League forwards are at the top of their wishlist.
Spanish outlet Fichajes has claimed that Diego Simeone's side are targeting Marcus Rashford, Leandro Trossard and Roberto Firmino.
Bayern Munich not considering Nagelsmann sacking (TZ)
Julian Nagelsmann has come under pressure following Bayern's slow start to the season. Although, the club's president Herbert Hainer has claimed that a managerial change is not on the agenda.
"We are completely convinced of Julian Nagelsmann and our whole team," he told TZ. "After the international break we will go all-out again, as you know FC Bayern"
Cannavaro closing in on Serie B manager's job
Fabio Cannavaro is closing in on a return to football management. Having managed Guangzhou on two separate occasions and the Chinese national team, he has been without a job for more than two years.
However, that is set to change according to Fabrizio Romano. Talks between him and Benevento are 'progressing well' and a deal is set to be agreed.
Man City interested in big-money move for Leao (Manchester Evening News)
Rafael Leao is a player on the radars of the majority of Europe's top clubs. Plenty of them were reportedly weighing up a move for the 23-year-old during the summer but he stayed with Serie A champions AC Milan.
According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester City hold an interest in the Portugal international and could look to add him to the squad next year.