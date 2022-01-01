Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd working on Rabiot deal

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Adrien Rabiot Juventus
Getty

Bournemouth expect Senesi signing

2022-08-08T09:30:57.000Z

Bournemouth are confident of signing Feyenoord defender Marcos Senesi, The Telegraph says.

The defender will fly to England to complete a move worth around £13 million and sign a four-year contract.

Cillessen joins NEC

2022-08-08T09:10:21.217Z

Denayer off to Besiktas?

2022-08-08T08:59:11.000Z

Jason Denayer could be on his way to Besiktas.

Foot Mercato reports the Turkish side expressed interest in signing the 27-year-old early this summer and he is open to making the move.

Provedel arrives for Lazio medical

2022-08-08T08:30:52.045Z

Lazio are set to complete the signing of goalkeeper Ivan Provedel from Spezia. He arrived in the Italian capital on Sunday for a medical exam.

United are keen to get on board Rabiot (The Athletic)

2022-08-08T07:52:07.531Z

Barcelona close in on Alonso

2022-08-08T07:43:23.024Z

Hudson-Odoi might leave Chelsea for Dortmund (Sky Sports)

2022-08-08T07:31:02.874Z

Callum Hudson-Odoi's agents are in talks with Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund, according to Sky Sports.

The player wants to leave Stamford Bridge this summer and was left out of the 20-man squad that played Everton on Saturday. Juventus are also reported to be interested in him.

Everton in pole position to land Idrissa Gueye

2022-08-08T07:02:25.359Z

Idrissa Gueye has rejected Nottingham Forest to sign for Everton, according to Foot Mercato.

He is expected to sign a three-year deal at Goodison Park.

Inter close to selling Pinamonti to Sassuolo

2022-08-07T22:12:19.760Z

Kalajdzic attracting Premier League interest

2022-08-07T22:12:19.434Z

Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic is attracting interest from a host of Premier League clubs, according to the Daily Mail.

Manchester United, Everton and Chelsea have all been mentioned as possible destinations for the Austrian.

Arnautovic subject to bid from 'well-known' club

2022-08-07T22:12:17.737Z

Marko Arnautovic's agent and brother has confirmed that the forward has received an offer this summer.

"It's true that there is an offer from a well-known club. I'm in contact with Bologna to see if that can be realized," he told Austrian outlet Kurier.

GOAL understands that Manchester United are interested in the former West Ham man.

Xavi issues De Jong update

2022-08-07T22:12:17.300Z

Barcelona manager Xavi has again insisted that he is preparing for a future with Frenkie de Jong still at the club.

"He knows what I think and what the club want and need. Of course I'm counting on him, he's a great player," he said after his side's Joan Gamper Trophy victory over Pumas UNAM.

Sanchez set to join Marseille (Fabrizio Romano)

2022-08-07T22:11:47.137Z