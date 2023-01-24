Chelsea must raise money through outgoing transfers to balance their rapid spending, and there is talk that the Blues could sell Kai Havertz for £53 million ($65.4m) this summer, reports Sky Germany.

While Bayern Munich are said to be uninterested, other clubs are ready to enter the race for the 23-year-old.

But Havertz is reportedly happy with Graham Potter's management style at Stamford Bridge and may resist a sale - much as Frenkie de Jong pushed back on Barcelona using him as a pawn to bring in money last summer.