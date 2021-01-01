Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Newcastle want Man Utd's Martial in £6m loan switch

Phillips to ignore 'silly' rivalry and sign for Man Utd
Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips has been tipped to transcend the rivalry between the Whites and Manchester United and line up at Old Trafford.
“Phillips will go wherever is good for him and wherever is good for his career," former Aston Villa man Gabi Agbonlahor told Football Insider.
“Those rivalries are silly. I know Leeds and Man United have history but it’s not like it’s Leeds and Bradford or Aston Villa and Birmingham City.
“It’s not enough to stop him from playing Champions League football and playing at a big club like Manchester United."
Newcastle want Man Utd's Martial in £6m loan switch
Frenchman has also attracted interest from Juventus
Newcastle United are looking to land Anthony Martial on loan from Manchester United in January, according to the Sun.
The Frenchman's temporary move would cost roughly £6 million, while the Magpies may also have to battle Juventus for his signature.
Bernardo to receive bumper Man City deal
Manchester City star Bernardo Silva is set to see his salary doubled in a lucrative new contract, claims the Sun.
The Portugal ace would receive £300k a week, making him one of the club's highest-paid players.
Klopp: Liverpool won't sign unvaccinated players
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he is willing to turn his back on potential signings if they are unvaccinated against Covid-19.
“So I got this question asked in the last press conference and I didn’t think about it, to be honest,” he told reporters.
“It was probably my fault because we’re obviously not close to signing a player!
“But since then I thought about it, and yes, it will be influential. Definitely... If we have to do all these kinds of things, like building an extra building for unvaccinated players…it will not happen."
Leeds consider £20m move for McKennie
Leeds United hope to bolster their quest to avoid relegation with the purchase of Weston McKennie, reports the Sun.
The USMNT international would cost around £20 million, but he is keen to stay and fight for his place at Juventus.