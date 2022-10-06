LiveTransfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid ramping up Bellingham pursuit

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world.

Jude Bellingham Real Madrid GFXGetty/GOAL
    FC Andorra boss claims he'd have Pique in a heartbeat

    Gerard Pique is struggling for game time at Barcelona and he may look to leave the club either in January or next summer. He could choose a move that would have the potential to benefit him financially as he owns a club in the Spanish second tier, FC Andorra.

    The club's manager (who couldn't say anything else!) revealed that he'd love to have the veteran centre-back in his side. Eder Sarabia told SPORT: “Sign Pique? I’d do it with my eyes closed. We saw him in the Champions League and against Mallorca. He’s playing a bit less but he’s still got a couple of years in the elite."

    Sevilla and West Ham eyeing Evan Ndicka

    Evan Ndicka has been impressing for Frankfurt in the last couple of seasons and, as he's out of contract at the end of the season, there is plenty of interest in his services.

    Among the clubs eyeing a move for the French centre-back are Sevilla and West Ham, as per Jeunes Footeux. The La Liga side are considering a move in January having lost Diego Carlos and Jules Kounde over the summer while the Hammers would wait to see if they could sign him for free at the end of the campaign.

    Arsenal putting themselves in position to sign Jutgla

    Ferran Jutgla club brugge 2022-23Getty Images

    Ferran Jutgla has been one of the breakout stars of the Champions League this season. The form he has shown for Club Brugge has led to him receiving plenty of attention from clubs including Arsenal.

    Media Foot (via TEAMtalk) have claimed that Edu is a keen admirer of the former Barcelona man and he could move as early as January to bring him to the Premier League.

    Bayern 'quickly dismissed' potential Ronaldo signing

    Cristiano Ronaldo made it abundantly clear that he wanted to leave Manchester United during the summer but a departure never materialised. Bayern were one of the teams linked with the 37-year-old but the club's CEO, Oliver Kahn, has revealed that discussions didn't last long.

    "We briefly discussed Ronaldo at Bayern and Dortmund probably did too," he told Bild. "We also see the big picture of the Bundesliga. Of course, superstars like Ronaldo are an important factor in attracting attention to the league. He is one of the greatest of the last decade. But we quickly dismissed that."

    Real Madrid ramping up Bellingham pursuit (Marca)

    Jude Bellingham Borussia Dortmund Champions League 2022-23Getty

    There looks set to be an almighty transfer battle for Jude Bellingham next summer with each of Europe's elite clubs earmarking the midfielder as a target.

    Real Madrid have been quite heavily linked and they are keen to add the Englishman to their young midfield that currently includes Aurelien Tchouameni and Edouardo Camavinga. Marca are reporting that the Real Madrid hierarchy are now discussing numbers having highlighted Bellingham as their top target.