Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Upamecano set for transfer tug-of-war

New Swansea loan signing Conor Hourihane has revealed he joined the club from in order to work with manager Steve Cooper.

The 29-year-old midfielder has joined the Championship promotion chasers until the end of the season, having reportedly attracted interest from several second-tier clubs.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Hourihane said: "First and foremost probably the manager. Over the last few weeks he’s been telling me bits and pieces about how he sees me fitting into the team and the qualities I’ll bring to the team.

"As a human being in general, he was first class. I was impressed by him and spoke to a few people I know about the area and Swansea as well.

"It seemed like a really good fit and for the first two days I’ve been in it feels like I’ve made the right choice because it’s a great set of lads. I’m really excited to get going and can’t wait to get started."