Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid & PSG chase Martinelli

Fleck deals blow to Arsenal
John Fleck has signed a contract extension with Sheffield United, seemingly putting paid to any move to Arsenal.
Fleck has signed new terms with the Blades until 2023, having been with the club from League 1 to the Premier League.
His top flight performances had drawn admiring glances from the Emirates, but he'll be a Blade for the foreseeable future, per the Daily Record.
Inter will target Aubameyang if Lautaro leaves
Inter will look to London for a striker if Lautaro Martinez leaves this summer.
The Serie A side will try and capture Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if the Aregentine leaves, says FCInterNews.
Earler on Sunday Mikel Arteta called Aubameyang Arsenal's most important player and said they must do all they could to keep him.
Ziyech agrees personal terms at Chelsea
Hakim Ziyech has agreed to personal terms at Chelsea ahead of his move to Stamford Bridge from Ajax this summer.
"I am delighted to have signed for such a big club," said the Morrocco international.
Juve look to take revenge on Dortmund after Haaland battle
Serie A powerhouse Juventus will look to pluck Tomas Esteves from under Borussia Dortmund's nose after Erling Haaland opted for Germany over Turin.
Esteves, 17, is two years younger than Haaland, and has impressed at Porto in his native Portugal.
Calciomercato says that the Bianconeri want the player, and that taking revnge on Dortmund, who are also interested in him, would be an extra motivation.
Maldini scotches Ragnick links
AC Milan technical director Paolo Maldini has rubbished stories linking his club with head coach Ralf Ragnick.
Milan only appointed Stefano PIoli thios year, but he has struggled to turn things around at San Siro, leading to speculation he may be replaced.
If he is to be replaced, it own't be by Ragnick, who Makdini dismissed as 'unsuitable'.
Solskjaer praises Fernandes and suggests more to come
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he thinks Bruno Fernandes will prove a bargain after the Pourtugal international opened his account for his new side.
The midfielder was on target from the spot ina 3-0 win over Watford and Solskjaer says he's just part of the puzzle.
“He is here now and he is one of the pieces we are trying to put together,” the Norwegian told Sky Sports.
Chiesa poised for fresh Fiorentina deal
PSG target to re-sign with La Viola
Federico Chiesa is set to pen an extension with Fiorentina, to frustrate the interest of Paris Saint-Germain, via Corriere della Sera.
The Ligue 1 club had been keen on bringing the 22-year-old to Ligue 1 in the near-future.
However, he looks set to re-sign with La Viola beyond the end of his current deal.
Berlin waiting on Gikiewicz future
Union Berlin have seen their first new offer to goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz rebuffed, says Sport Bild.
However, the club hope to have the shotstopper's future resolved by the end of March.
The Polish star is looking to push for a move elsewhere in the Bundesliga.
Ajax sign Ziyech replacement
Ajax have annoiunced that they have signed Brazillian winger Antony to replace the outgoing Hakim Ziyech, who will join Chelsea this summer.
“It has already been well established that some of our players will be leaving this summer and we needed to plan for that, so it's great that we've been able to finalise this transfer,” said Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars.
Liverpool told to prioritise Cantwell
Alex Bruce has told Premier League leaders Liverpool to have a look at Norwich City phenom Todd Cantwell as a cheaper alternative to bolster their midfield.
The former Hull City defender, while speaking to Football Insider, said that Cantwell shared some of the attributes of higher-priced targets like Jack Grealish and James Maddison.
"If Norwich go down, it will be difficult to keep hold of him,” Bruce predicted.
Napoli have offer for Tonali rejected, but talks ongoing
Napoli have joined Inter in the race for Brescia man Sandro Tonali, per Naples paper Il Mattino.
Napoli bid €45 million (£38m/$49m) for the 19-year-old, but Brescia are holding out for around €80m says the report.
The Serie A strugglers are hoping that a bidding war will come about as Inter, Napoli, PSG and Atletico Madrid have all now registered interest
Wilder travels to Turkey to watch 'keeper target
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has made the trip to Turkey to watch Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, says Turkish-Football.
The Blades, this season's Premier League surprise package, are currently usinf on-;oan Manchester United man Dean Henderson in goal, but are resigned to losing him at the end of this campaign.
Wilder will attend the Intercontinental derby between Galatassaray and Fenerbahce this week, keeping a close on the 21-year-old Bayindir, who's valued at £13m ($17m), according to the report.
Mir not focused on Wolves future
Huesca loanee Rafa Mir says that he does not think about his future but that he would be happy to play for the club in the Primera Division next term, per Marca.
The Wolves man, who is currently with the Segunda Division outfit, says he is focused on earning promotion back to the top flight of La Liga more than anything else.
The 22-year-old also hopes to make the cut for Spain's squad for the Olympics later this year in Japan.
Chelsea monitoring Icardi situation
Chelsea are prepared to pounce if Mauro Icardi fails to come to fixed terms with Paris Saint-Germain at the end of his loan spell, per The Sun.
The Blues are keeping an eye on the Inter man, who is currently spending the season in the French capital.
Frank Lampard would be keen to add a player of proven international quality to his ranks as they look to push on in Europe once again.
Martinez's La Liga move "true" - Blanco
Lautaro Martinez's move to La Liga is "all true", according to Racing president Victor Blanco, via CalcioMercato.it.
The 22-year-old started his career under Blanco's watch in his native Argentina before moving to Inter in Serie A.
Now, the 73-year-old says that there is no falsity in talks of a switch to Real Madrid or Barcelona at the close of the current term.
Martial in Inter sights
Anthony Martial is among Antonio Conte's key summer targets as the Inter boss looks to cover a potential Lautaro Martinez exit, says The Mirror.
The Manchester United man could be tempted to Serie A if the latter makes a move to Barcelona.
Former Chelsea boss Conte has also been linked with interest in Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Lazio join Leicester in Lallana hunt
#Leicester and #Lazio are interested in a summer move for Adam #Lallana. They are keen on signing him as a free agent at the end of this season, when his contract with #Liverpool expires. #transfers #LFC #LCFC— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) February 23, 2020
‘Van Dijk would find it hard to turn down Barcelona or Real Madrid’
Former Liverpool man Paul Ince says that interest from Barcelona or Real Madrid could see the club's top stars lured away.
When is Barcelona's presidential election & who are the favourites to run the club?
The presidential election at Barcelona has the possibility to shape the future of the club.
Juventus seek Haaland revenge on Dortmund in chase for Porto starlet
Juventus want to beat Borussia Dortmund to the signing of 17-year-old Porto right-back Tomas Esteves, according to CalcioMercato.com.
Having seen BVB beat them to the signature of Erling Haaland, Juve are keen to swoop for the young Portuguese, who has a release clause set at just €10m currently.
Juventus and Inter both in for Allan
Ibrahimovic deal will automatically renew if Milan make Champions League – Maldini
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a clause in his AC Milan contract that will see him automatically renew his deal with the club for the 2020-21 season if Champions League qualification is secured.
Man City face Real Madrid competition for Ruiz
Manchester City's hopes of signing Fabian Ruiz from Napoli in the summer have been hit by interest from Real Madrid, The Express reports.
City see the player as a possible replacement for David Silva, while Barcelona are also watching him closely.
Inter to make Aubameyang swoop
Liverpool enter Bellingham race
Liverpool have joined Manchester United in the war to sign Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City, The Star reports.
The Red Devils wanted to sign the 16-year-old in January but will face intense competition in the summer, with all of the 'Big Six' clubs in England interested.
It is thought his fee could rise to over £30 million.
Man Utd new boy Ighalo suffers training embarrassment
Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo was booted off a Manchester University playing field while working with a personal trainer to get up to speed for his new team-mates, The Sun reports.
Ighalo is working alone over fears he could spread coronavirus, having moved from China, but his workout was cut short as he was kicked off the park by the University of Manchester women's team, who did not recognise who he was.
Saka heading for a contract impasse at Arsenal
Arsenal teenager Bukayo Saka - who has 18 months left on his contract - is being eyed by several of Europe's top clubs following his performances this season.
Charles Watts explains who the burgeoning talent is giving the Gunners a headache.
Arsenal fear Martinelli exit
Real Madrid and PSG eye Gunners' Brazilian
Arsenal believe that Gabriel Martinelli could leave the club if they fail to secure a Champions League spot next season, The Star reports.
Real Madrid and PSG are both monitoring the 18-year-old, who has scored 10 goals in 22 outings for the Gunners.
Meanwhile, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continues to be watched by Barcelona.
PSG stars furious with Tuchel
PSG's star players reacted angrily to the decision of head coach Thomas Tuchel to switch to a 3-4-3 system against Dortmund in the Champions League, according to SoccerLink.
Mauro Icardi took the news especially hard, throwing chairs and remaining silent until his return to the French capital.
Other leaders in the squad like Neymar and Thiago Silva were also particularly unhappy about the changes.
Lazio in PSG's sights
Paris Saint-Germain's sporting director Leonardo is eager to raid Serie A side Lazio in the summer, according to Le10 Sport.
Along with signing Adam Marusic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Leonardo is also eager to replace manager Thomas Tuchel with Simone Inzaghi.
Lazio have enjoyed a stellar season to date and are currently second in Serie A - just four points shy of Juventus and with a game in hand.
Sanches: I didn't want Swansea move!
Lille midfielder Renato Sanches has revealed he never wanted to join Swansea on loan from Bayern Munich in 2017.
“It was not my choice to go to Swansea. I was forced to go there," Sanches told L'Equipe.
"I didn't want to go. I have respect for the club, the players, all the people I met there. I appreciated their humility
"They gave me everything, but I did not want to be there. The most difficult moment? When I was injured, I couldn't train."
The move would end badly for both player and club with Sanches making 15 lacklustre appearances without scoring.
PSG join Pogba queue
The World Cup winner is a wanted man
While Juventus remain favourites to sign Manchester United star Paul Pogba in the summer, Paris Saint-Germain are among other clubs interested in the Frenchman.
According to Le10 Sport, the Ligue 1 champions are now circling for Pogba but accept they'll struggle beating Juventus to his signature.
Pogba has been sidelined for the Red Devils since Boxing Day with many expecting him to seek an exit from Old Trafford at season's end.
Man Utd to bid £50m for Wolves star Jota
After scoring a Europa League hat-trick midweek, Diogo Jota has convinced Manchester United to make a £50 million (€59m/$64m) bid in the summer, reports the Express.
The Red Devils sent scouts to watch the Wolves attacker in action against Espanyol and were witness to another brilliant performance.
Jota is under contract for a further three seasons however, meaning United may have to offer even more to secure his services.
Gerrard admits he's not ready for Liverpool job
The Reds legend has put the brakes on a potential move anytime soon
Former Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard believes he's not ready to return to Anfield as their manager just yet but understands why fans expect him to return one day as he impresses in charge of Rangers.
"I understand why [people assume I could take over from Klopp] because I was captain for so long and a large chunk of the fan base would like me back at the club," Gerrard told Mail on Sunday.
"But I'm bright enough to realise that, first and foremost, you have to be good enough. The owners need to think you're the right man.
"If I got the chance [at Liverpool] I'd want to be best prepared. You can't plan everything season by season. If things turn in months, you'd be out of work.
"Am I ready for the Liverpool job right now? Maybe not."
Blades eye Phillips swoop
Sheffield United will raid local rivals Leeds United for highly-rated playmaker Kalvin Phillips if they reach Europe, claims The Sun.
The Blades are in line to potentially qualify for either the Champions League or Europa League next season after a sterling campaign under Chris Wilder.
If successful, they would look to bolster their ranks with a deal to sign United stalwart Phillips, who is spearheading the Whites' charge for promotion to the Premier League.
Ruffier's Saint-Etienne future still in doubt
Stephane Ruffier's future with Saint-Etienne remains up in the air after his agent refused to dampen speculation of an exit, per Le 10 Sport.
The goalkeeper has been with the club since 2011, following his arrival from Monaco, but could bring the curtain down on his tenure.
His future at the club? We'll see," agent Patrick Glanz stated.
McGregor poised for Rodgers reunion
Callum McGregor could be poised for a reunion with old boss Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City as the Foxes chase the Celtic man, says The Sun.
Former Bhoys boss Rodgers hopes to bring his former star to the King Power Stadium in case of James Maddison's departure to Manchester United.
The Scotland international would likely be keen on a move to the Premier League to work under his ex-manager once again.
Ronaldo and Messi to Miami?
MLS figures hopeful Portuguese will seek Beckham reunion
Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi could make a sensational switch to the MLS to end their careers at David Beckham's Inter Miami, claims The Mirror.
Minnesota United boss Adrian Heath says that he has heard a move could be on the cards for either the Portuguese or the Argentine to head to America to finish their playing days.
Ronaldo would potentially join up with Beckham, the man who he succeeded at Manchester United during his early days where he made his name.