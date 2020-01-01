Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Dortmund see Sancho exit as inevitable

Southampton open contract talks with Bertrand
Ryan Bertrand is in contract talks with Southampton, according to the Daily Mail.
The Saints are eager to tie up the left-back on a fresh deal over fears he could be targeted by Leicester if they lose Ben Chilwell to Chelsea.
Fraser set to turn down Bournemouth offer
Man City capture Utrecht youngster
📝 Doelman Mikki van Sas (16) verruilt #fcutrecht voor @ManCity.— FC Utrecht (@fcutrecht) June 9, 2020
Heel veel succes in Engeland, Mikki! 👍 https://t.co/6FdBpGRgLsUtrecht have confirmed that Mikki van Sas has signed for Manchester City.
Dortmund see Sancho exit as inevitable
Man Utd boost in attacker chase
Borussia Dortmund see the departure of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer as inevitable, The Evening Standard reports.
BVB are holding out for £116 million ($145m), which could be a stumbling block for interested clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea.
Rennes makes Salisu offer
Rennes have made an opening offer for Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu, according to RMC.
The centre-back has been one of the breakthrough stars in Spain this season and the Ligue 1 side have bid €8 million (£7m/$9m).