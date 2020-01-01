Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Messi nearly sealed Chelsea move

The Argentine once considered a move to Stamford Bridge

were close to signing Lionel Messi from in 2014, Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed in his new book Grand Hotel Calciomercato.

Based on excerpts from the book, Messi was tempted to leave Barca following allegations of tax evasion and even had a constructive FaceTime call with then Blues manager Jose Mourinho.

Chelsea were ready to activate the Argentine's €250 million release clause and pay him a net salary of £50m but Messi ultimately got cold feet after a call from his father, who was against the move.