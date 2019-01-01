Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to hijack Liverpool's Werner bid

Marotta dismisses Barca's interest in Martinez
Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta has rubbished speculation linking attacker Lautaro Martinez with a possible move to Barcelona.
Martinez has starred for Antonio Conte's side this season with five goals and one assist to his name in Serie A so far this campaign.
That form has seen interest in the Argentine spike but Marotta believes talk linking him to Barcelona is false and stressed that Inter aren't keen to let their best players go.
Emery set for Arsenal sack
Defeat against Leicester could see manager dismissed
Arsenal manager Unai Emery's days at the Emirates Stadium are numbered, according to a journalist from Sky Italy.
Antonio Rosso claims that a negative result in the Gunners' next Premier League outing would spell the end for Emery.
Whispers around the Emirates saying that #Arsenal board are planning to sack Unai #Emery if he lose to #Leicester City next week. More to come. #AFC🔴— Antonio Russo (@SkyAntonioRusso) November 2, 2019
Tottenham eye Ajax keeper Onana
Tottenham are looking to sign Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana as a replacement for the injured Hugo Lloris, according to the Sun.
Lloris will be out until 2020 with an elbow problem, leading Spurs to look at the Cameroon international.
He will not come cheap, however, with Ajax likely to hold out for at least £30 million ($38m) before they sell.
Man Utd to hijack Liverpool's Werner bid
Striker could be available for as little as £27m
Manchester United are preparing to muscle in on Liverpool's approach for Timo Werner, according to the Mirror.
Werner is one of Europe's most sought-after strikers thanks to his exploits for RB Leipzig, having already hit the target nine times in the Bundesliga in 2019-20.
United are in sore need of a goalscorer and will try and beat their rivals for the star, whose release clause is set at just £27 million ($35m).
Leicester and Newcastle move for Diallo
Leicester City and Newcastle United are prepared for a January transfer battle over Metz star Habibou Diallo, claims the Express.
Diallo, 24, has starred in Ligue 1 so far this season, scoring seven goals as Metz look to steer clear of relegation following their promotion last term.
Quintero set for lucrative MLS move
River Plate's Colombia international Juan Fernando Quintero is set to leave Argentina in 2020 in order to take up a huge offer from MLS, reports Antena 2.
Quintero has recently returned to action for River after suffering a serious knee injury, but could yet feature in this year's Copa Libertadores final as his club looks to retain their continental title.
But it could be one of his final games, as an unnamed club from the U.S. is apparently interested in the playmaker's services.