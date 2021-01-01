Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca target Sterling

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Raheem Sterling Barcelona GFX
Goal/Getty

Man Utd show faith in Solskjaer

2021-10-04T21:30:00Z

Manchester United's renewal for Mike Phelan is a vote of confidence in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, claims Foot Mercato.

The Norwegian has been under fire after a string of rough results, including a Carabao Cup exit and with a misfiring attack despite Cristiano Ronaldo.

The club legend though looks to have the backing he needs from the bosses at Old Trafford following the news his number two will remain.

Phelan extends Man Utd stay

2021-10-04T19:00:00Z

Manchester United assistant manager Mike Phelan has extended his contract, the club has confirmed.

The former Reds midfielder has agreed a fresh deal until June 2024 after returning to the club when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was initially appointed caretaker manager in December 2018.

He was moved to his current role in the following May, after previously being first-team coach.

Chelsea and Man City circle Nkunku

2021-10-04T17:30:00Z

Chelsea and Manchester City are among those also in pursuit of Christopher Nkunku, alongside Real Madrid, per Foot Mercato.

The Champions League and Premier League title holders are both keen on the RB Leipzig star, who has enjoyed a fine start to the season.

Both would consider the 23-year-old a valuable addition to their squad.

Real keen on ex-Barca star Moriba

2021-10-04T17:00:00Z

Former Barcelona star Ilaix Moriba is among the collection of talents at RB Leipzig that Real Madrid have their eye on, claims Defensa Central.

Moriba left Camp Nou over the summer as he stalled on signing a new contract, but he could return to La Liga at some stage.

Watford confirm Ranieri appointment

2021-10-04T16:01:00Z

Man Utd eyeing Kessie as Pogba replacement

2021-10-04T15:30:00Z

Manchester United are ready to firm up their interest in AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, claims Calciomercato.

The Red Devils are said to see the Ivorian midfielder, who is running down his contract in Italy, as the ideal replacement for Paul Pogba, who is also set to hit free agency in the summer of 2022.

Kessie Milan
Getty Images

Barca still in talks with Xavi

2021-10-04T14:30:00Z

Barcelona are, according to 90min, still in talks with Xavi about becoming their new manager.

Reports of a deal being agreed are said to be premature, with the Blaugrana looking to bring another club legend back to replace the under-fire Ronald Koeman.

Van de Beek still interesting Everton

2021-10-04T14:00:00Z

Marcel Brands, director of football at Everton, has confirmed that the Toffees made efforts to prise Donny van de Beek away from Manchester United over the summer and may reassess that situation in January.

Brands has told NOS: “You always depend on whether a club wants to cooperate. And it is early October, so much can still happen with injuries. United are playing on various fronts, it’s hard to say now.”

Read the full story on Goal!

Monaco set €40m asking price for Chelsea-linked Tchouameni

2021-10-04T13:30:00Z

Monaco have set a €40 million (£34m/$47m) asking price for Chelsea linked midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni - according to Calcio Mercato.

Juventus are also keen on the 21-year-old, who is under contract at Stade Louis II until 2024.

Tchouameni has scored once in nine Ligue 1 games for Monaco so far this term, and received a call up to the latest France squad.

Liverpool and Bayern vying for Adeyemi (The Daily Mail)

2021-10-04T13:00:00Z

RB Salzburg star in high demand

Liverpool and Bayern Munich are both vying for the signature of RB Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi as The Daily Mail reports.

The two clubs could formalise their interest in the 19-year-old in January, with Salzburg likely to sanction his departure for around €20 million (£17m/$23m).

Adeyemi has scored 11 goals in his first 14 appearances in all competitions for Salzburg in 2022-22.

Karim Adeyemi Red Bull Salzburg 2021-22
Getty Images

Inter unlikely to find Sanchez buyer

2021-10-04T12:30:00Z

Inter are unlikely to find a buyer for out-of-favour winger Alexis Sanchez in January - according to Calcio Mercato.

The Italian giants are eager to offload the 32-year-old, but his €7.5 million per year wage demands could prove a sticking point in any negotiations with potential suitors.

Sanchez appeared to hint that he wants to leave Inter in a now-deleted social media post after being left on the bench for the 2-1 win at Sassuolo at the weekend.

Alexis Sanchez Inter
Getty Images

Barca target Sterling (Mundo Deportivo)

2021-10-04T12:00:00Z

Spanish giants set sights on Man City winger

Barcelona have identified Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling as a transfer target - according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Blaugrana are plotting a January swoop for the to 26-year-old, who has less than two years to remaining on his current contract.

Sterling is not the only man on Barca's radar, though, with it likely that they will reignite their interest in La Masia graduate Dani Olmo, who is currently on the books of RB Leipzig.

Ranieri reportedly signs two-year deal with Watford

2021-10-04T11:30:00Z

Mbappe: I told PSG in July I wanted to leave

2021-10-04T10:59:59Z

Kylian Mbappe has admitted that he told Paris Saint-Germain he wanted to leave in July amid reported interest from Real Madrid.

Mbappe's future was the subject of much speculation over the summer as he emerged as a primary target for Real, who submitted multiple bids for his services.

The Spanish giants' final offer reportedly came in at over €220 million (£188m/$255m), but PSG refused to sanction the striker's departure, despite the fact he continued to stall on signing a new contract at Parc des Princes.

Read the full story on Goal.

Ranieri arrives at Watford training ground

2021-10-04T10:29:56Z

Van de Beek’s agent working on exit plan

2021-10-04T10:00:00Z

Calciomercato reports that Donny van de Beek’s agent is working on getting the midfielder a move away from Manchester United in January.

A number of sides in Italy are said to be keen on the Netherlands international, who continues to struggle for game time at Old Trafford.

Donny van de Beek Manchester United 2021-22
Getty

Real offered chance to sign Nkunku

2021-10-04T09:35:31Z

Real Madrid have, according to Mundo Deportivo, been offered the chance to sign RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku in 2022.

The 23-year-old has been in fine goal scoring form of late, with his agents now said to be in contact with those at Santiago Bernabeu.

Inter still keen on Alonso

2021-10-04T09:01:00Z

Marcos Alonso has seen a move to Inter speculated on for some time, and Tuttomercatoweb claims that the Chelsea left-back is still on the recruitment radar at San Siro.

The Spain international has come into favour again this season under Thomas Tuchel, but efforts to lure him away from Stamford Bridge could be made in upcoming windows.

Netz would snub Man City twice

2021-10-04T08:34:31Z

Luca Netz is forging quite the reputation at Borussia Monchengladbach, to the point that leading sides from across Europe are shooting admiring glances in his direction, but the 18-year-old has turned down Manchester City once before and says he would do so again if the Premier League champions came calling.

He has told Bild: "I think it’s nonsense to switch to Man City at such a young age."

Read the full story on Goal!

Real Madrid interested in Rudiger

2021-10-04T08:00:00Z

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is the subject of interest from Real Madrid - as Calcio Mercato reports.

As it stands, the Germany international will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with any potential suitors in January, with the Blues yet to extend his contract beyond its June 2022 expiry date.

Real may look to bring in Rudiger in the new year as Carlo Ancelotti seeks to shore up his backline.

Atletico join Werner race (Transfer Market Web)

2021-10-04T07:20:00Z

German star touted for La Liga switch

Atletico Madrid have joined the race to sign Chelsea striker Timo Werner - according to Transfer Market Web.

The German striker has struggled since his move to Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig last year, scoring just 13 times in 59 games.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have both been strongly linked with Werner, but Atletico could also offer him a way out of Chelsea next year.

Fiorentina concerned over Vlahovic's future amid Man City links

2021-10-04T07:00:00Z

Fiorentina are concerned over the future of Manchester City-linked striker Dusan Vlahovic - according to Sky Italia.

The 21-year-old's current contract expires in 2023, and La Viola have yet to receive an answer to their offer of a renewal worth €4 million per season.

Vlahovic's agent is pushing for a higher salary, with City among a number of clubs likely to be keeping a close eye on the situation.

Aurier closing in on Villarreal switch

2021-10-04T06:30:00Z

Inter want to ensure smooth Onana landing

2021-10-04T01:18:16Z

Rather than waiting for goalkeeper Andre Onana to become a free agent next June, Inter are willing to pay a small transfer fee to Ajax in order to bring him in during the January window, writes Calciomercato.

They want to give the player as much time as possible to adjust to Italy and think that him being in their squad behind Samir Handanovic for the rest of this season would provide an important learning experience.

Falcao snubbed by half of La Liga

2021-10-03T22:40:00Z

Radamel Falcao was offered to at least half the teams in La Liga before this season, however only Rayo Vallecano showed interest, claims Carrusel.

They've been rewarded by the striker, who has three goals in his first four domestic matches.

​Quique lined up for Getafe job

2021-10-03T22:30:00Z

Quique Sanchez Flores has been lined up for the Getafe job if current boss Michel is sacked, according to Fichajes.

The team has just one point through its first eight La Liga matches.

Watford expected to hire Ranieri (Sky Sports)

2021-10-03T22:15:00Z

The club sacked Xisco Munoz on Sunday

Watford are expected to hire Claudio Ranieri as their new head coach, according to Sky Sports.

An announcement could come as soon as Monday for the former Premier League winner at Leicester City, who last managed Sampdoria.

Fiorentina's 'enormous' Valhovic effort

2021-10-03T22:00:00Z

Fiorentina director Joe Barone has said the club is continuing its attempt to re-sign star Dusan Vlahovic.

“It’s something that has been on the table for many months. We’re making enormous efforts,” he told DAZN.

“Today we play a crucial game, so I would like to stay on this theme. For the rest, we work day by day.”