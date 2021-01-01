Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca target Sterling

Man Utd show faith in Solskjaer
Manchester United's renewal for Mike Phelan is a vote of confidence in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, claims Foot Mercato.
The Norwegian has been under fire after a string of rough results, including a Carabao Cup exit and with a misfiring attack despite Cristiano Ronaldo.
The club legend though looks to have the backing he needs from the bosses at Old Trafford following the news his number two will remain.
Ex-Hull man Crowley joins Cheltenham
It's great to have Dan Crowley on-board 🙌 #ctfc pic.twitter.com/DqVJjkXKSJ— Cheltenham Town (@CTFCofficial) October 4, 2021
Villarreal confirm Aurier capture
💛 @Serge_aurier 💛— Villarreal CF English (@VillarrealCFen) October 4, 2021
📎 https://t.co/x0E4dxysmh
𝗪𝗘𝗟𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝘁𝗼 𝗩𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗹! pic.twitter.com/ItYYnyr9uA
Caruso extends Juve stay
✍️ 𝙊𝙁𝙁𝙄𝘾𝙄𝘼𝙇 | Arianna Caruso has extended her contract until 2024! ⚪️⚫️— Juventus Women (@JuventusFCWomen) October 4, 2021
Congrats, Caru! 👏🦁
🇬🇧➡️ https://t.co/eMoacautA1
🇮🇹➡️ https://t.co/hkUwvz4zQy#Caruso2024 pic.twitter.com/LiKSRPM4t0
Phelan extends Man Utd stay
Manchester United assistant manager Mike Phelan has extended his contract, the club has confirmed.
The former Reds midfielder has agreed a fresh deal until June 2024 after returning to the club when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was initially appointed caretaker manager in December 2018.
He was moved to his current role in the following May, after previously being first-team coach.
Getafe part ways with Michel
OFICIAL | Míchel deja de ser entrenador del Getafe— Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) October 4, 2021
➡ https://t.co/GLwsJf4qfE pic.twitter.com/3GRxq92eS3
Chelsea and Man City circle Nkunku
Chelsea and Manchester City are among those also in pursuit of Christopher Nkunku, alongside Real Madrid, per Foot Mercato.
The Champions League and Premier League title holders are both keen on the RB Leipzig star, who has enjoyed a fine start to the season.
Both would consider the 23-year-old a valuable addition to their squad.
Real keen on ex-Barca star Moriba
Former Barcelona star Ilaix Moriba is among the collection of talents at RB Leipzig that Real Madrid have their eye on, claims Defensa Central.
Moriba left Camp Nou over the summer as he stalled on signing a new contract, but he could return to La Liga at some stage.
Watford confirm Ranieri appointment
🤝 Watford FC is delighted to confirm the appointment of Claudio Ranieri as the club’s new Head Coach.— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) October 4, 2021
Welcome to Watford, Claudio! 💛
Man Utd eyeing Kessie as Pogba replacement
Manchester United are ready to firm up their interest in AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, claims Calciomercato.
The Red Devils are said to see the Ivorian midfielder, who is running down his contract in Italy, as the ideal replacement for Paul Pogba, who is also set to hit free agency in the summer of 2022.
Villarreal sign ex-Spurs star Aurier
💛 @Serge_aurier 💛— Villarreal CF English (@VillarrealCFen) October 4, 2021
📎 https://t.co/x0E4dxysmh
𝗪𝗘𝗟𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝘁𝗼 𝗩𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗹! pic.twitter.com/ItYYnyr9uA
Barca still in talks with Xavi
Barcelona are, according to 90min, still in talks with Xavi about becoming their new manager.
Reports of a deal being agreed are said to be premature, with the Blaugrana looking to bring another club legend back to replace the under-fire Ronald Koeman.
Van de Beek still interesting Everton
Marcel Brands, director of football at Everton, has confirmed that the Toffees made efforts to prise Donny van de Beek away from Manchester United over the summer and may reassess that situation in January.
Brands has told NOS: “You always depend on whether a club wants to cooperate. And it is early October, so much can still happen with injuries. United are playing on various fronts, it’s hard to say now.”
Monaco set €40m asking price for Chelsea-linked Tchouameni
Monaco have set a €40 million (£34m/$47m) asking price for Chelsea linked midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni - according to Calcio Mercato.
Juventus are also keen on the 21-year-old, who is under contract at Stade Louis II until 2024.
Tchouameni has scored once in nine Ligue 1 games for Monaco so far this term, and received a call up to the latest France squad.
Liverpool and Bayern vying for Adeyemi (The Daily Mail)
RB Salzburg star in high demand
Liverpool and Bayern Munich are both vying for the signature of RB Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi as The Daily Mail reports.
The two clubs could formalise their interest in the 19-year-old in January, with Salzburg likely to sanction his departure for around €20 million (£17m/$23m).
Adeyemi has scored 11 goals in his first 14 appearances in all competitions for Salzburg in 2022-22.
Inter unlikely to find Sanchez buyer
Inter are unlikely to find a buyer for out-of-favour winger Alexis Sanchez in January - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Italian giants are eager to offload the 32-year-old, but his €7.5 million per year wage demands could prove a sticking point in any negotiations with potential suitors.
Sanchez appeared to hint that he wants to leave Inter in a now-deleted social media post after being left on the bench for the 2-1 win at Sassuolo at the weekend.
Barca target Sterling (Mundo Deportivo)
Spanish giants set sights on Man City winger
Barcelona have identified Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling as a transfer target - according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Blaugrana are plotting a January swoop for the to 26-year-old, who has less than two years to remaining on his current contract.
Sterling is not the only man on Barca's radar, though, with it likely that they will reignite their interest in La Masia graduate Dani Olmo, who is currently on the books of RB Leipzig.
Ranieri reportedly signs two-year deal with Watford
Claudio Ranieri has signed his contract as new Watford FC manager, confirmed. Two years deal. After being approached by many Italian clubs, Ranieri joins Watford. 🟡🇮🇹 #WatfordFC pic.twitter.com/L95D5iqtwT— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 4, 2021
Mbappe: I told PSG in July I wanted to leave
Kylian Mbappe has admitted that he told Paris Saint-Germain he wanted to leave in July amid reported interest from Real Madrid.
Mbappe's future was the subject of much speculation over the summer as he emerged as a primary target for Real, who submitted multiple bids for his services.
The Spanish giants' final offer reportedly came in at over €220 million (£188m/$255m), but PSG refused to sanction the striker's departure, despite the fact he continued to stall on signing a new contract at Parc des Princes.
Read the full story on Goal.
Ranieri arrives at Watford training ground
Claudio Ranieri has arrived at Watford's training ground to seal his deal to become their new manager 🐝 pic.twitter.com/ufFjBjwid3— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 4, 2021
Van de Beek’s agent working on exit plan
Calciomercato reports that Donny van de Beek’s agent is working on getting the midfielder a move away from Manchester United in January.
A number of sides in Italy are said to be keen on the Netherlands international, who continues to struggle for game time at Old Trafford.
Real offered chance to sign Nkunku
Real Madrid have, according to Mundo Deportivo, been offered the chance to sign RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku in 2022.
The 23-year-old has been in fine goal scoring form of late, with his agents now said to be in contact with those at Santiago Bernabeu.
Inter still keen on Alonso
Marcos Alonso has seen a move to Inter speculated on for some time, and Tuttomercatoweb claims that the Chelsea left-back is still on the recruitment radar at San Siro.
The Spain international has come into favour again this season under Thomas Tuchel, but efforts to lure him away from Stamford Bridge could be made in upcoming windows.
Netz would snub Man City twice
Luca Netz is forging quite the reputation at Borussia Monchengladbach, to the point that leading sides from across Europe are shooting admiring glances in his direction, but the 18-year-old has turned down Manchester City once before and says he would do so again if the Premier League champions came calling.
He has told Bild: "I think it’s nonsense to switch to Man City at such a young age."
Real Madrid interested in Rudiger
Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is the subject of interest from Real Madrid - as Calcio Mercato reports.
As it stands, the Germany international will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with any potential suitors in January, with the Blues yet to extend his contract beyond its June 2022 expiry date.
Real may look to bring in Rudiger in the new year as Carlo Ancelotti seeks to shore up his backline.
Atletico join Werner race (Transfer Market Web)
German star touted for La Liga switch
Atletico Madrid have joined the race to sign Chelsea striker Timo Werner - according to Transfer Market Web.
The German striker has struggled since his move to Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig last year, scoring just 13 times in 59 games.
Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have both been strongly linked with Werner, but Atletico could also offer him a way out of Chelsea next year.
Fiorentina concerned over Vlahovic's future amid Man City links
Fiorentina are concerned over the future of Manchester City-linked striker Dusan Vlahovic - according to Sky Italia.
The 21-year-old's current contract expires in 2023, and La Viola have yet to receive an answer to their offer of a renewal worth €4 million per season.
Vlahovic's agent is pushing for a higher salary, with City among a number of clubs likely to be keeping a close eye on the situation.
Aurier closing in on Villarreal switch
Former Tottenham right back Serge Aurier is expected in Spain today in order to undergo medical tests with Villarreal, as per @xavisidro. Contract still to be completed after medicals. 🟡 #Villarreal #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 3, 2021
Aurier’s free agent since he parted ways with Spurs on deadline day.
Inter want to ensure smooth Onana landing
Rather than waiting for goalkeeper Andre Onana to become a free agent next June, Inter are willing to pay a small transfer fee to Ajax in order to bring him in during the January window, writes Calciomercato.
They want to give the player as much time as possible to adjust to Italy and think that him being in their squad behind Samir Handanovic for the rest of this season would provide an important learning experience.
Levante fire Lopez
Paco López deja de ser entrenador del #LevanteUD— Levante UD 🐸 (@LevanteUD) October 3, 2021
Gracias por todo, Paco.
ℹ https://t.co/fASCysawo7 pic.twitter.com/zZxvkwSAHT
Falcao snubbed by half of La Liga
Radamel Falcao was offered to at least half the teams in La Liga before this season, however only Rayo Vallecano showed interest, claims Carrusel.
They've been rewarded by the striker, who has three goals in his first four domestic matches.
Quique lined up for Getafe job
Quique Sanchez Flores has been lined up for the Getafe job if current boss Michel is sacked, according to Fichajes.
The team has just one point through its first eight La Liga matches.
Watford expected to hire Ranieri (Sky Sports)
The club sacked Xisco Munoz on Sunday
Watford are expected to hire Claudio Ranieri as their new head coach, according to Sky Sports.
An announcement could come as soon as Monday for the former Premier League winner at Leicester City, who last managed Sampdoria.
Fiorentina's 'enormous' Valhovic effort
Fiorentina director Joe Barone has said the club is continuing its attempt to re-sign star Dusan Vlahovic.
“It’s something that has been on the table for many months. We’re making enormous efforts,” he told DAZN.
“Today we play a crucial game, so I would like to stay on this theme. For the rest, we work day by day.”