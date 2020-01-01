Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca hoping to swap Griezmann for Neymar

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments()

Barca eager to cash in on Rakitic

2020-04-02T00:00:27Z

Barcelona are ready to sell Ivan Rakitic this summer and hope to land around €20 million ($22m) from his transfer, reports Marca

The Croatian is contracted at Camp Nou until June 2021 and the Catalans are eager to move him on to ensure he doesn't leave for free next year. 

Bale ready to fight for Real Madrid future

2020-04-01T23:30:48Z

The winger is eager to stay put

Gareth Bale is set to put his differences with Zinedine Zidane aside and push to remain at Real Madrid, according to the Mirror

The Wales star is contracted to the club until June 2022 but was close to a move to China last summer. 

The 30-year-old is now, however, content in Madrid and eager to see out his current contract. 

Getty Images

Kane a great fit for Man City - Redknapp

2020-04-01T23:00:27Z

Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp believes Harry Kane will be questioning his future at the club and said he could prove an ideal signing for Manchester City

Kane admitted this week that his long-term future may lie away from Spurs should they fail to compete for silverware with Manchester United one of the clubs most strongly linked with a possible move. 

While hopeful Kane remains at Tottenham, Redknapp concedes he may contemplate a move away soon, with United's bitter rivals a potentially perfect match for him with main striker Sergio Aguero set to turn 32 in June. 

Read the full story on Goal here!

Premier League clubs worried about pay-cuts

2020-04-01T22:45:33Z

Premier League sides are fearful they won't be able to negotiate pay-cuts with their players amidst the coronavirus pandemic, reports the Telegraph

Talks with the Professional Footballers' Association have failed to progress at this stage with clubs concerned whether any inroads will be made. 

Serie A and La Liga sides have already successfully negotiated significant pay-cuts with their players but it's not proving so easy in the Premier League. 

PSG U19's state of play as Premier League & Serie A sides circle

2020-04-01T22:30:58Z

Paris Saint-Germain have made some big calls on the future of their Under-19's players with a number set to depart the reigning Ligue 1 champions. 

While the coronavirus pandemic has suspended football in France and around the world, it's set to be a busy week for PSG's assistant sporting director Angelo Castellazz and chief of the academy Jean-Francois Pien. 

The duo are set to meet with several of their U19 players and their agents as they decide what lies next for the youngsters with a few already attracting interest from clubs abroad. 

Read the full story on Goal here!

Bayern prioritising Werner over Sane

2020-04-01T22:15:32Z

Bayern Munich are increasingly unlikely to make any future move for Manchester City attacker Leroy Sane and have instead turned their attention to RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, according to Kicker

Doubts over Sane's mentality have seen the Bundesliga club distance themselves from further pursuing a deal for the winger. 

While Werner has impressed Bayern on and off the pitch, with the club considering the idea of signing him as a future replacement for Robert Lewandowski. 

Getty Images

Barcelona hoping to swap Griezmann for Neymar

2020-04-01T22:00:34Z

The French striker is set to be used as leverage for the Brazilian star

Barcelona are keen to send Antoine Griezmann to Paris Saint-Germain in an attempt to re-sign Neymar this summer, reports Sky Sports

With the coronavirus pandemic limiting the Catalans' cash supply, they are willing to let Griezmann leave the club after just one season as they attempt to bring Neymar and Inter striker Lautaro Martinez to the club. 

Griezmann is valued at £88 million (€100m) by Barca, who are willing to send him to PSG as part of a swap deal for Neymar or sell him elsewhere. 