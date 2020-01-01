Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd rival Chelsea in Rice race

manager Chris Wilder isn't worried about his future at the club despite losing 3-2 to on Thursday night and marking the worst ever start by a club in English top-flight history.

"I am a free manager anyway, I don't worry about what I can't control. I don't worry about my job. I keep coming into work and doing it to my best of my ability," Wilder said post-match.

"There is a huge gulf, people don't understand what Sheffield United are about when they talk about people's futures. I have been in the game long enough to know that that question will be asked. There is a story to every club and we accept that."