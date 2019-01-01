Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Milan interested in Modric move

Tuchel: I found out Neymar wants to leave before the Copa America
Thomas Tuchel admitted that he found out that Neymar wanted to leave Paris Saint-Germain before the Copa America.
The PSG manager says he still has hope Neymar will join the club on a pre-season trip to China, but admitted that he's staying out of transfer business.
Inter to meet Man Utd's £75m Lukaku price
Inter will meet Manchester United's £75 million ($93m) valuation of Romelu Lukaku upon certain conditions, The Sun says.
The Italian side will submit a proposal for a down payment of roughly £40m upfront and payments then spread out over the next two years.
In addition, Inter will request that £15m of that fee be dependent on Lukaku achieving certain bonuses.
Milan interested in Modric move
Serie A side ready to bring in midfielder this summer
Milan are set to pounce if Real Madrid decide to sell Luka Modric, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The club met with Modric's agent on Tuesday to discuss other clients, but the Real Madrid midfielder was brought up as part of those discussions.
Real Madrid is hesitant to let him go, but could do so in order to raise a fee and get his wages off the books as part of a busy summer.
Rodgers: Maguire bids nowhere near our valuation
Brendan Rodgers says the club has received two bids for Harry Maguire, but neither has been close to the club's valuation.
The defender is a reported target of Manchester City and Manchester United, but played in Leicester's preseason opener on Tuesday.
Mangala will be allowed to leave City for free
Manchester City are willing to let Eliaquim Mangala leave for free this summer, according to the Telegraph.
The defender joined City for £42m from Porto in 2014 and has since been on loan spells to Valencia and Everton.
Mangala, who could be difficult to move due to his wages, has been linked with moves Portugal and Turkey.