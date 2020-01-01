Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Werner rejects Manchester Untied and Chelsea in favour of Liverpool

Man Utd agree £250,000 deal for Hugill
Manchester United have agreed a £250,000 deal to sign 16-year-old Sunderland striker Joe Hugill, reports the Daily Mail.
Hugill is seen as an old-fashioned target forward and has impressed in Sunderland's youth system, earning a promotion to the club's Under-23 side this year.
Tottenham were also keen on signing the teenager but have been beaten by the Red Devils.
Chelsea interested in Gosens move
Chelsea are eyeing a move for Atalanta left-back Robin Gosens, reports 90min.
The 25-year-old has emerged as an option for Frank Lampard's side, who are looking for an upgrade on Marcos Alonso and Emerson.
Inter and Lyon are also interested in Gosens, with Atalanta expected to hold out for €30 million (£26m/$33m) in any sale.
Werner rejects Man Utd & Chelsea in favour of Liverpool
The striker has been subject to interest from several Premier League clubs
Manchester United and Chelsea have contacted Timo Werner's representatives but the striker is holding out for a move to Liverpool, according to Bild.
The RB Leipzig star has put together a stunning 2019-20 campaign thus far, scoring 27 goals in 36 matches in all competitions.
The 24-year-old appears set on playing under fellow German Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.
Man Utd to make last-ditch effort to re-sign Gomes
Manchester United have offered Angel Gomes a new contract worth £30,000 per week, according to The Sun.
The 19-year-old is in the final months of his current deal and appears set to leave Old Trafford, with Chelsea among the clubs looking to sign him on a free transfer.
But United are still hopeful they can re-sign Gomes, who is looking for assurances over first-team minutes before putting pen to paper.
Arteta: I shouldn't have to convince a player to join Arsenal
Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has said he is only interested in recruiting players who don't have to be convinced to play for the Gunners.
Arteta's side have been linked with a number of summer reinforcements, though the coronavirus pandemic will likely slow down the transfer market.
Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard, as well as Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser and Chelsea's Willian have been tipped to move to the Emirates after the season.