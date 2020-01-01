Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona & Manchester United submit Werner offers

Leganes request for emergency signing rejected
Leganes have seen their request to bring in emergency cover for Barcelona new boy Martin Braithwaite rejected.
The Liga strugglers said in a statement on their official website: "'We are facing unfair regulations, which threatens the integrity of the competition and the right of all clubs to compete on equal terms, and that has caused a huge and serious damage to the club."
Barca were allowed to snap up Braithwaite after seeing Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele ruled out through injury.
Lazio prepped for Immobile bids
Lazio are expecting a tough battle to hold on to Ciro Immobile past the summer, Il Messaggero reports.
The striker, who sits at the top of the Golden Boot charts with 27 goals, has been in inspired form this season and the Serie A club will struggle to hold on to their prized asset if Europe's elite come calling.
Napoli braced for mass summer clear out
Napoli are bracing themselves for a summer of change, Gazzetta dello Sport claims, with several first-team players set to leave the club.
The futures of Allan, Jose Callejon, Kalidou Koulibaly and Arkadiusz Milik all hang in the balance, the report claims, while Partenopei boss Gennaro Gattuso is trying to convince president Aurelio De Laurentiis to hold on to Dries Mertens.
PSG target Koulibaly buys house in Paris
Paris Saint-Germain have made Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly their top transfer target and will be buoyed by the fact that the defender has bought a house in Paris, Le Parisien reports.
PSG see the Senegal international as the ideal replacement for veteran centre-back Thiago Silva and it is said that talks between sporting director Leonardo and the Naples club have already begun.
Barca's financial plan for Lautaro purchase
Barcelona are facing a tricky negotiation with Inter over the transfer of Lautaro Martinez, Calciomercato reports, with the Catalan side unable to fork out the Argentine's full release clause in a single sitting.
The Blaugrana are pushing hard to sign the striker amid rumoured interest from Real Madrid, but cannot afford to pay the player's €111 million (£94m/$121m) release clause – which must be activated between July 1 and July 15 – as they will fall foul of Financial Fair Play.
As such, Barca have two options: include players as part of a part-exchange deal or have Inter accept a figure above the current release clause, meaning more money in the long run, to be paid over three to four years.
Real Madrid ready €70m bid for Ruiz
Real Madrid are ready to table a €70 million (£59m/$77m) bid for Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, according to Calciomercato.
The Spain international is attracting admiring glances from across Europe, but the Blancos are determined to win the race for his signature.
Barca & Man Utd put offers to Werner
Bids on the table, striker waiting for Klopp
Barcelona and Manchester United have put offers to Timo Werner, reports The Athletic, but the RB Leipzig striker is waiting on an approach from Liverpool.
The Germany international favours a summer switch to Anfield having stated that he feels he would be a good fit for the Reds.
Blancos believe they can get Salah for £126m
Real ready to launch Liverpool raid
Real Madrid believe they can lure Mohamed Salah away from Liverpool in a £126 million ($163m) deal, claims El Desmarque.
The Egyptian forward has long been linked with the Blancos, and those at Santiago Bernabeu see him as a cheaper alternative to Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.
Liverpool looking at Leeds loanee White
Leeds loan star Ben White is being monitored by Liverpool, according to The Athletic.
The highly-rated centre-half, who is contracted to Brighton, has seen his stock rise during an eye-catching spell at Elland Road.
Messi & Ronaldo in MLS?
Fury to join up with Man Utd squad
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a secret weapon to motivate his Manchester United troops - a visit from boxer Tyson Fury.
Metro claims that Fury, who on Saturday knocked out Deontay Wilder to secure the WBC Heavyweight title, has been invited to talk at the club's Carrington training base.
Hibs double player budget in search of success
Hibernian are planning to double their spending on the club's playing staff as they look to compete at the top level of Scottish football, reports the Scotsman.
The Edinburgh side are owned by US businessman Ron Gordon, who has injected seven-figure sums in order to balance the books - and he promises to invest even more heavily over the summer.
DC United target MLS legend Higuain
BREAKING: #DCU are targeting a big #MLS name: former Columbus Crew playmaker Federico Higuaín. Pipa was in camp with them in Florida. Details to come shortly.— Pablo Maurer (@MLSist) February 26, 2020
Ebobisse signs new Timbers contract
✍️Inked.— Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) February 26, 2020
Jeremy Ebobisse signs a multi-year contract extension.🙌
DETAILS | https://t.co/3wkiW6vATT | #RCTID pic.twitter.com/1ATo0YrzM1
Chelsea make Upamecano No.1 defensive target
RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano is Chelsea's top defensive priority for the summer, according to the Mirror.
The 21-year-old is seen as the perfect partner for Antonio Rudiger at centre-back, while on the left Leicester's Ben Chilwell is a potential target.
Euro 2020 hopeful Kane sets sights on early injury return
Harry Kane is aiming to regain full fitness in as little as six weeks as the Tottenham striker maintains hope of making the cut for Euro 2020, reports The Sun.
Kane is currently recovering from a ruptured hamstring tendon which it was feared could end his season.
But he has set his own target of the end of March to return, in order to help Spurs see out the final two months of the 2019-20 and prove his fitness for England.
Arteta trusts club over Aubameyang contract
Mikel Arteta says he trusts Arsenal's club chiefs to deal with the ongoing situation surrounding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's contract.
The forward's deal expires in 2021, meaning the Gunners could be tempted to cash in on him while they can this summer.
“The club has a very good idea of how he wants to develop things," Arteta told a press conference. "They are in constant communication with players’ agents and they know the plan better than I do.
"I completely trust them on that.”
Jorginho and Kepa among players facing Chelsea axe
Up to eight first-teamers could leave in Blues clearout
Jorginho, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Ross Barkley are among a host of Chelsea players who could be looking for a new club this summer, claims The Sun.
Tuesday's 3-0 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich showed Frank Lampard just how far his side is behind Europe's elite, while the Blues have also fallen behind in the race for a top-four finish.
Up to eight first-team players could form part of Lampard's clearout to whip his squad into shape, with Kurt Zouma, Willian and Pedro also potential casualties.
De Gea future uncertain ahead of Man Utd summer transfer window
David de Gea could be sold by Manchester United this summer in order to raise transfer funds as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plans for a long-term rebuild.
De Gea signed a new, improved contract last September , which extended his terms until 2023, and at that stage United were concerned about losing him for free. However, he was passed over for the captaincy in January in favour of Harry Maguire following the departure of Ashley Young to Inter.
United continue to monitor the progress of Dean Henderson, on loan at Sheffield United, and who has helped the Blades to push for their own European place. He is likely to be a future England international and United No.1.
Captain Morgan in Leicester contract talks
Wes Morgan is in talks with Leicester over a new contract at the club, according to Leicester Live.
The 36-year-old would be entering his 10th season with the Foxes if he remains at the King Power Stadium next campaign.
Manager Brendan Rodgers wants to keep Morgan around as cover for the first team and a valuable dressing-room presence.