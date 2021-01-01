Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City still eyeing Kane and Grealish deals

Brighton ready to launch £20m Edouard bid
Brighton are ready to try their luck by bidding £20m for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, according to the Daily Mail.
Edouard has been unsettled at Celtic for a year now and new boss Ange Postecoglu has suggested he will not stand in the way of players who want to leave.
Atleti lining up Herrera to replace Saul
Atletico Madrid have Yangel Herrera in their sights to replace Saul, Mundo Deportivo reports.
Saul is linked to Manchester United but it could be a Manchester City player who replaces him in Spain.
Sevilla closing in on Lamela
Tottenham star Erik Lamela has been spotted in Sevilla ahead of a potential transfer, the Sun reports.
Lamela is expected to head to Spain, with Bryan Gil and £21m (€29m) returning in the opposite direction.
Man City still eyeing £225m Kane and Grealish deals (The Sun)
City continue to plot spending spree
Although Manchester City are in court over potential FFP breaches, The Sun reports that they have no intention on giving up key targets this summer.
This means that they are still trying to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham and Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.
Rafinha set for PSG stay
Paris Saint-Germain have no intention of selling Rafinha this summer, Mundo Deportivo states.
The midfielder has been told by head coach Mauricio Pochettino that he is being counted on this season.
Barcelona on course to sell attacker
Cadiz, Sassuolo and Famalicao have all made offers for Barcelona striker Rey Manaj, Mundo Deportivo reports.
With the Catalan side needing to raise funds, they are seriously considering the bids, which go up to around €5m (£4.3m/$5.9m).
Man Utd still have Varane worries
Manchester United are still concerned that they miss out on Raphael Varane, according to The Sun.
They fear that they could be being played in order for the Frenchman to secure a huge new contract.
Celtic want Derby defender
Celtic want to sign Lee Buchanan from Derby, according to the Daily Record.
The Hoops are set for a major fight, though, with Wayne Rooney asking his board for support as he only has nine signed professionals currently.
‘I want to stay in Milan forever,’ says Kessi in wake of Liverpool and Spurs rumours
Milan midfielder Franck Kessi says that he has no intention of leaving the club.