Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea take lead in Varane race

Morata would 'gladly stay at Juventus for life'
Alvaro Morata has claimed he'd gladly stay at Juventus for life but is currently unsure of his future as his loan from Atletico Madrid winds down.
Juventus have an option to purchase Morata for €45 million (£39m/$53m) at the end of the season.
The Bianconeri can also extend Morata's loan for a further season for €10m (£8m/$12m).
Arsenal open to Nketiah and Maitland-Niles sales
Eddie Nketiah and Ainsley Maitland-Niles could both be moved on this summer if Arsenal receive a suitable bid.
The Sun reports that Nketiah is wanted by West Ham, but there is no clear front runner for Maitland-Niles.
Chelsea take lead in Varane race
The 28-year-old could be departing the Bernabeu
Chelsea are currently ahead of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign Raphael Varane.
The defender has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid this summer and Mundo Deportivo claims it is the Blues who are the favourites to land him.
Mourinho to make Serie A return?
Jose Mourinho is ready to return to Inter should Antonio Conte depart this summer, according to Calciomercato.
The Portuguese is out of work after being sacked by Spurs and is open to going back to Serie A.
Conte is nearing a Serie A title with Inter this term but his relationship with the club's board has been up and down.
Arsenal dealt blow in Odegaard pursuit
Real Madrid are ready to scupper Arsenal's chances of signing Martin Odegaard, according to the Sun.
Los Blancos are frustrated at the Gunners' pulling out of the European Super League, and as such will not sell the Norway international to them this summer.
Bayern keen on Nagelsmann – but RB Leipzig demand world-record €30m
Bayern Munich have declared their interest in appointing Julian Nagelsmann as their new head coach, but RB Leipzig are demanding a world-record €30 million (£26m/$36m) to let him go, Goal and Spox can confirm.