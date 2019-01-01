Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd line up Werner bid in January

Saudi crown prince to make new Man Utd offer
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is set to make a fresh bid to buy Manchester United, according to the Mirror.
The Red Devils have already turned down two offers from Bin Salman, the last of which was estimated to be worth £3 billion ($3.89bn).
PSG look to sign Spurs' Eriksen
Paris Saint-Germain seek to muscle in on Real Madrid's efforts to sign Christian Eriksen, reports the Daily Mail.
Eriksen has long been linked with a move to the Bernabeu from Tottenham and was close to leaving England over the summer.
But with Spurs now considering a January sale after failing to tie the midfielder to a new contract, the Merengue may face a battle for the Dane's signature.
Man Utd line up Werner bid in January
Leipzig reluctant to let star go mid-season
Manchester United are ready to swoop for RB Leipzig talisman Timo Werner as early as January, reports the Express.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have looked desperately short of attacking potency so far in 2019-20, having lost Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.
And Werner, also linked with Liverpool, is seen as a the perfect solution, although Leipzig are reluctant to sell mid-season and would rather wait until the end of the current campaign.
Man Utd prepare £300m summer spending spree
Maddison, Dembele and Saul among targets
Manchester United are arming a huge summer transfer warchest in a bid to improve their fortunes, according to the Daily Mail.
The Red will have up to £300m ($389m) to spend on new talent after a disappointing start to the 2019-20 season.
James Maddison, Saul Niguez and Moussa Dembele are among their early targets.
Man City plan new Sterling deal to halt Real Madrid move
England star set to become Premier League's best-paid player
Manchester City hope to end speculation over Raheem Sterling's future with a lucrative new deal, claims the Express.
Sterling has been linked to a £200 million ($259m) switch to Real Madrid next summer.
But City will try to head off Madrid's interest by making the England winger the Premier League's best-paid player.