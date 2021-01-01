Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool track Porto star Diaz

Luis Diaz FC Porto 2021-22
Saint-Maximin gathers interest from Chelsea & Liverpool

2021-09-28T22:55:00Z

Newcastle forward Allan Saint-Maximin could join Chelsea or Liverpool next summer, writes the Express, as his current team toils near the relegation zone.

Saint-Maximin continues to be one of the most exciting one-on-one attackers in England and may earn a step up if his form remains strong through the rest of the season.

Giovinco waiting for Al-Arabi offer

2021-09-28T22:45:00Z

Sebastian Giovinco is waiting for a two-year contract offer from Qatari side Al-Arabi, reports Di Marzio.

The free agent last played for Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

Kounde puts Chelsea saga behind him

2021-09-28T22:30:00Z

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde has moved past the summer transfer saga that saw him miss out on a desired move to Chelsea.

Before his team's Champions League match against Wolfsburg on Wednesday, he pledged his commitment to the Spanish club.

"We all know the summer has been hectic, I wouldn't say complicated," he told reporters (via Marca). "But that's the past now. I am focused on the team.

Donnarumma laughs off 'nonsense' PSG rumours

2021-09-28T22:15:00Z

Gianluigi Donnarumma has taken a victory lap after Paris Saint-Germain's 2-0 Champions League win over Manchester City on Tuesday, with the goalkeeper laughing off "nonsense" rumours that he had quickly become unhappy at his new club amid competition with Keylor Navas.

Liverpool track Porto star Diaz (Independent)

2021-09-28T22:00:00Z

The Reds got to see the player up close in the Champions League on Tuesday

Liverpool are tracking Porto star Luis Diaz as they look to secure the future of their attack, writes the Independent.

Diaz, 24, is now in his third season in Portugal and has already amassed six goal contributions in seven league matches this year.