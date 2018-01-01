Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal considering Ozil loan

The FA are to launch an investigation into Fulham's summer signing of Jean Michael Seri from Nice over claims the transfer was manipulated to save on bonus payments, report the Daily Mail.

Fulham signed Seri and teammate Maxime Le Marchand in July for a combined fee believed to be around £21.5million.

However, it has since been claimed that the deal was arranged in such a way as to avoid a bonus due to Seri and payments due to his former clubs.