Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid star Carvajal set for new deal

Son set for bumper new Spurs contract
Wages could match Kane's
Daniel Levy is willing to offer Heung-min Son a new contract which matches Harry Kane's wages in order to keep him at Tottenham, claims the Express.
The South Korea star's current deal runs until 2023 but Spurs are apparently keep to reward him for his excellent form with a new offer.
Kane is reported to earn around £200,000 a week before bonuses.
Dani Alves: Barca didn't have the balls to re-sign me!
Dani Alves has hit out at Barcelona, saying he offered himself to his old club after leaving Juventus but they 'didn't have the balls' to admit they were wrong to let him go.
Botafogo sign Cesinha
Botafogo have signed 20-year-old midfielder Cesinha on a free transfer.
Meia-atacante Cesinha é o novo jogador do BOTAFOGO. Seja bem-vindo!🔥⭐ pic.twitter.com/bRqHZv6frA— Botafogo F.R. (de 🏠) (@Botafogo) November 5, 2020
Carvajal set for new Real Madrid contract
Real Madrid are set to reward Dani Carvajal with a new contract, reports Marca.
Friday's back page says the new deal should keep Carvajal at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2024.
West Brom eye Bowyer as Bilic replacement
West Brom are considering appointing Lee Bowyer as manager, according to the Mirror.
Current boss Slaven Bilic is believed to have a deteriorating relationship with the club's hierarchy, with the Baggies winless after seven games in the Premier League.
Bowyer led current club Charlton to promotion from League One in 2019, but they were relegated again the following season.