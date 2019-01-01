Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus looking to offload Dybala to PSG

Palacios rejects Barca for Los Angeles
Willem II left-back Diego Palacios is set to reject an offer from Barcelona B to sign for MLS side FC Los Angeles, according to ESPN.
The Catalans were apparently aware that the deal could be difficult but expeced Palacios to sign over the weekend.
Palacios, 20, made 32 appearances in all competitions for Willem last season, and has played once so far for Ecuador's senior team.
Pulisic backed to light up Premier League with Chelsea
Christian Pulisic has been backed to shine at Chelsea and fill the gap left at Stamford Bridge by the departed Eden Hazard.
Former team-mate Thomas Delaney spoke exclusively to Goal, saying Pulisic has 'the X-factor' needed at Premier League level.
Juventus will try to sell Dybala to PSG
Move could see Neymar finally leave
Juventus will look to offload unwanted forward Paulo Dybala to Paris Saint-Germain in an attempt to balance their finances, according to the Independent.
After the Argentine's deadline-day move to Tottenham fell through, Dybala has been left furious at his treatment by the Serie A champions.
A move to PSG could suit all parties and pave the way for Neymar to leave, with Real Madrid thought to be competing with Barcelona for his signature.
'If Maguire is worth £80m, Koulibaly is worth £250m'
Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis says Premier League clubs' wealth has warped the transfer window - and he wouldn't have paid more than £30 million for Harry Maguire.
His centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly was linked with Manchester United this summer, before Maguire emerged as their primary target.
Saints set to seal Danso deal
Southampton are set to announce the signing of Austria defender Kevin Danso on an initial loan deal with an exclusive option to buy.
According to PA, the paperwork was completed ahead of the deadline on Thursday, but the announcement was delayed as Augsburg wanted to wait for the various regulatory bodies to sign off on the deal.
The 20-year-old initially came through the ranks at Reading and MK Dons, before moving to the Bundesliga and opting to represent the country of his birth.