Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham target £50m Martial as Man Utd want to sell

Tarek set for Apollon Limassol move
New York Red Bulls are set to offload centre-back AmroTarek to Apollon Limassol.
Balla claims only the medical needs to be completed for the Egypt international.
Petkovic heading for Bordeaux
Switzerland head coach Vladimir Petkovic is close to joining Bordeaux as head coach, L'Equipe reports.
The Ligue 1 side have been without a coach this summer due to financial problems but can not move ahead following a takeover.
White set for Arsenal medical on Wednesday
Ben White will have his medical with Arsenal on Wednesday, Sky Sports reports.
The centre-back is set to complete a £50m move from Brighton.
Villarreal and Sampdoria want Wolves forward
Patrick Cutrone of Wolves is being targeted by Villarreal and Sampdoria, according to Sky Sports.
Cutrone has been peripheral at the Premier League side and has been loaned out to Fiorentina and Valencia in the last 18 months.
Van de Beek wants Man Utd stay
Donny van de Beek wants to stay at Manchester United, despite a difficult first season that saw him rarely start, the Mail on Sunday reports.
The Netherlands star has even turned down the chance to join Barcelona.
Wass set to sign for Marseille
Daniel Wass is set to be Marseille's latest recruit, according to L'Equipe.
The versatile player was a member of the Denmark side that reached the semi-finals of Euro 2020 and is currently with Valencia.
Man Utd nearing Varane deal with Madrid
Manchester United are close to agreeing terms with Real Madrid for Raphael Varane.
Barcelona want to sell Lenglet to Roma
Barcelona want to sell Clement Lenglet to Roma, according to FootballTransfers.
Barca are happy to let the defender leave in a cut-price deal.
Lyon president claims Andersen price is higher than reported
Crystal Palace are set to sign Joachim Andersen from Lyon, but OL president Jean-Michel Aulas says it will be for more than the €16m being quoted by the press.
On Twitter, he said: "The price is notably higher."
Villa's Bailey bid rejected
Aston Villa have had an offer for Leon Bailey rejected by Bayer Leverkusen, according to the Mail on Sunday.
The Birmingham side launched a £25m bid for the striker, who netted nine times in the Bundesliga last season.
Newcastle set sights on Barkley
Newcastle have set their sights on Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley - according to The Athletic.
Steve Bruce would like to add the 27-year-old to his ranks if the Magpies fail to sign Joe Willock from Arsenal following his impressive loan stint at St James' Park last term.
Barkley spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Aston Villa, and is not in the plans of Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel for the upcoming season.
Milan ready to sell Castillejo
Milan are ready to sell Samu Castillejo - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 26-year-old has been linked with La Liga duo Espanyol and Valencia, with the Rossoneri willing to let him go for around €8 million.
Castillejo still has two years on his contract and would like to stay with Milan, but they are want to cash in on the winger to raise extra funds for new signings.
Chelsea set to loan Lawrence to AFC Wimbledon
Chelsea youngster Henry Lawrence is set to complete a loan move to AFC Wimbledon tomorrow.— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) July 25, 2021
It will initially be a six month loan but likely be extended in January.
He had offers from Wigan and other teams in the Championship but he will get good playing time at the Dons. #CFC
Juventus schedule new talks over €40m Locatelli deal
Goal can confirm that Juventus have scheduled fresh talks with Sassuolo in a bid to agree a deal for Manuel Locatelli.
Locatelli emerged as Juve's number one transfer target after an impressive 2020-21 campaign at Sassuolo, which he followed up by helping Italy win their sixth major title at this summer's European Championship.
The 23-year-old has also been strongly linked with Arsenal, but would prefer to move to the Bianconeri and play in the Champions League, with Juve set to reopen negotiations with his current club.
Isco won't be offered new Real Madrid deal
Spanish midfielder Isco won't be offered a new contract at Real Madrid - according to AS.
The 29-year-old is due to become a free agent in 2022, and is open to leaving Santiago Bernabeu this summer despite seeing Carlo Ancelotti return to the club for a second spell in the managerial hot seat.
Isco was restricted to just 10 starts in all competitions for Real under Zidane in 2020-21, and has been linked with a move to the Premier League.
Malen set to undergo Dortmund medical
First part of paperworks has been signed for Donyell Malen move to Borussia Dortmund. PSV will receive €30m, deal to be announced once medical will be completed. 🟡⚫️🇳🇱 #BVB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2021
Liverpool have never made an official bid for Malen. Interest yes, but no bid from #LFC.
Chelsea target ex-Man Utd keeper Romeo
Chelsea have identified former Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero as a transfer target - according to ESPN.
The Blues may look to bring in the 34-year-old on a free transfer following his departure from Old Trafford earlier this summer.
Juventus and Granada are also interested in Romero, who is currently training in Argentina ahead of the new season.
Spurs defender Alderweireld set for Qatar move
Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld is set to complete a move to Qatar - according to The Times.
Al-Duhail are in advanced negotiations with Spurs over a £12 million ($16m) deal for the 32-year-old Belgium international.
New Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo is ready to sanction Alderweireld's departure after deeming him surplus to requirements for the 2021-22 campaign.
Man Utd to keep hold of James
Manchester United are planning to keep hold of Daniel James - according to The Sun.
The 23-year-old has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford following Jadon Sancho's arrival from Borussia Dortmund.
However, James is still likely to be in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans for next season with Marcus Rashford set to undergo surgery on a shoulder injury.
Bayern in talks to sign Ajax winger Antony
Bayern Munich are in talks to sign Ajax winger Antony - according to Globo Esporte.
The Dutch outfit have set a €30 million (£25m/$35m) asking price for the 21-year-old, but Bayern are hoping to negotiate a cut-price summer deal.
Antony, who is under contract at Ajax until 2025, has scored 10 goals in 46 first-team appearances for the club to date.
Liverpool set sights on Cagliari defender Walukiewicz
Liverpool have set their sights on Cagliari defender Sebastian Walukiewicz - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Reds are weighing up a summer swoop for the 21-year-old, who could be available for as little as £8 million.
Walukiewicz could help bolster Liverpool's defensive options as Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk continue their comebacks from long-term injury.
Villa to offer Man City-linked Grealish lucrative new deal
Aston Villa are set to offer Manchester City-linked midfielder Jack Grealish a lucrative new deal - according to The Sun.
The Lions are willing to break their club record and hand the 25-year-old a £200,000 per week deal, which would make him one of the top earners in the Premier League.
Grealish still has four years remaining on his current deal, but City are planning to launch a £100 million ($137m) bid for the England international this summer.
Vargas pens fresh terms at Augsburg
OFFICIAL: Ruben Vargas signs a contract extension through June 2025. pic.twitter.com/MzJ4ol4SkJ— FC Augsburg (@FCA_World) July 25, 2021
Vidal in line for Flamengo switch
Inter midfielder Arturo Vidal is in line for a switch to Flamengo - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 34-year-old is one of several clubs the Nerazzurri are eager to offload as they seek to cut salary costs.
Inter are even willing to let Vidal leave on a free transfer, but he would prefer to stay at San Siro.
Arsenal & Spurs vying for Correa
Arsenal and Tottenham are vying for the signature of Lazio forward Joaquin Correa - according to Corriere dello Sport.
Everton are also being linked with the 26-year-old, who is reportedly seeking a move away from Stadio Olimpico.
Correa recorded eight goals and three assists in 28 Serie A appearances for Lazio last season.
Bayern interested in Werner (Football Insider)
Chelsea striker Timo Werner is the subject of interest from Bayern Munich - according to Football Insider.
New Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann is eager to reunite with the former RB Leipzig striker at Allianz Arena this summer.
It has been suggested that Chelsea could cash in on Werner, who only managed to score six goals in 35 Premier League outings in 2020-21.
Roma eyeing Icardi
Roma are eyeing a potential swoop for Paris Saint-Germain's Mauro Icardi - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Giallorossi are looking at the 28-year-old as a possible replacement for Edin Dzeko, who is being strongly linked with a move away from Stadio Olimpico.
Icardi scored 12 goals in 24 appearances across all competitions for PSG last term.
Griezmann keen on Juve switch
Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann is keen on a move to Juventus - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Serie A giants have already made contact with the Blaugrana over a possible deal for the Frenchman.
Barca are ready to sell Griezmann as they continue to try and reduce their wage bill and re-sign club captain Lionel Messi.
Crystal Palace closing in on Andersen
Joachim Andersen is set to select Crystal Palace from many options as next club. The agreement is close to be completed on a permanent deal - talks progressing. 🔵🔴 #CPFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2021
Vina to complete €13m Roma move
Roma are on the verge of confirming the signing of Matias Vina for €13 million, Corriere dello Sport reports.
Vina will land in the Italian capital on Sunday to complete a medical and sign a contract to secure the switch from Palmeiras.
Goldson agrees new Rangers deal
Connor Goldson has agreed to sign a new contract with Rangers.
The Daily Record says the defender has been in talks with the Scottish side over the summer and pledged to sign an extension in the coming week.
Fulham sign Gazzaniga
Fulham have secured the signing of Paulo Gazzaniga.
The Argentine goalkeeper left Tottenham this summer after his contract expired and has joined Fulham on a two-year deal.
Watford bid for Armstrong rejected
Blackburn have rejected a £15 million ($21m) bid for Adam Armstrong from Watford, says The Sun.
The Hornets offered Andre Gray on loan as part of the deal but Blackburn have snubbed the approach.
Ronaldo will stay at Juventus – Nedved
Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved says Cristiano Ronaldo will stay with the club this season.
Ronaldo has been linked to a move away from the Serie A giants this summer after a disappointing 2020-21 campaign.
Nedved, however, says the 36-year-old is going nowhere and will come back from his summer holiday at the start of next week.Read the full story on Goal
Inter still working on Perisic sale
Inter hope to offload Ivan Perisic this summer to clear up space for other signings.
Calciomercato says there have been no offers for the Croatia star, who has one year left on his contract.
The Nerazzurri want to sign another winger, however, and need to free up the €4.5 million they spend on his salary.
Chelsea and Dortmund target Berardi has €40m price tag (Gazzetta)
Italy star wants to leave Sassuolo this summer
Sassuolo are demanding €40 million for Domenico Berardi this summer, says La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Italy international wants to leave the Serie A side this summer and Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund are both interested in him, while AC Milan have backed out of a deal.
Wilson joins Fulham from Liverpool
Harry Wilson has completed a £12 million ($17m) move to Fulham, signing a four-year contract.
Liverpool will receive 15 per cent of any transfer fee should the Craven Cottage side sell him on.
Chiellini wants two-year Juventus deal
Juventus are prioritising signing Giorgio Chiellini to a new contract.
The centre-back is now a free agent after his deal expired at the start of July but he wants to commit to a new deal with the Serie A side.
La Gazzetta dello Sport says Chiellini hopes to sign on for at least another two years with Juve.
AC Milan winger Leao offered to Wolves
AC Milan are open to selling Rafael Leao this summer, according to Calciomercato.
The winger has fallen out of favour at the Rossoneri and will be allowed to leave if an offer of around €30 million (£26m/$35m) comes in.
His agent, Jorge Mendes, has been looking for a new club for him and has approached Wolves, but there has not been an offer so far.
Tottenham target £50m Martial as Man Utd want to sell (Daily Star)
French attacker's fee and wages could prove too much for Spurs
Tottenham are interested in signing Anthony Martial from Manchester United.
The Red Devils are looking to offload the France international for around £50 million ($69m) and The Daily Star claims Spurs would be happy to take him, but the fee and his wages may put him out of their reach.