Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City join Chilwell chase

Sarri wants Man Utd & PSG target Sandro to stay at Juventus
Maurizio Sarri is determined to keep Alex Sandro at Juventus this summer, Calciomercato reports.
The full-back has been targeted by Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the summer transfer window, but Juve are not interested in letting him go.
Everton target €15m Bouanga
Everton are targeting Saint-Etienne winger Denis Bouanga, Le 10 Sport reports.
Rennes have already made a €12 million (£11m/$14m) offer for the 25-year-old Gabon international, who just joined Saint-Etienne from Nimes last summer.
The Ligue 1 outfit are demanding at least €15m (£13m/$17m) for him, and Everton could match that figure this summer after declaring their interest.
Fiorentina to battle AC Milan and Napoli for Ricci
Fiorentina are plotting a bid for Empoli midfielder Samuele Ricci, according to Calciomercato.
The Serie A side are admirers of the 18-year-old, but AC Milan and Napoli are already eyeing him up.
Empoli, however, will be demanding around €15 million (£13m/$17m) for the teenager.
Thiago Silva to leave PSG
Thiago Silva's time at Paris Saint-Germain has come to an end, L'Equipe reports.
The Brazil international's contract expires at the end of the month and the Ligue 1 side have confirmed to him that he will not be kept on.
Blanc set to return to football
Former France and PSG coach Laurent Blanc is set to return to the game this summer with a "very ambitious project".
Ligue 2 side Niort announced the news in a statement confirming that head coach Franck Passi had stepped down to join his friend in the mystery venture.
Lyon lose Tousart to Hertha Berlin
Hertha Berlin have requested that midfielder Lucas Tousart join up with the squad from Lyon, Le Progres reports.
Tousart joined the Bundesliga side in January but remained in France on loan, scoring OL's goal against Juventus in their 1-0 Champions League last-16 first-leg victory.
He will not be available for the return match, however, as the capital side have requested that he joins up with them as soon as possible.
USMNT's Johnson set to leave Borussia Monchengladbach
U.S. men's national team veteran Fabian Johnson will become a free agent at the end of the Bundesliga season.
'It's not an issue' - Red Bull Salzburg confident Marsch will not be lured to Dortmund
Red Bull Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund says the Austrian side are not worried about losing coach Jesse Marsch to Borussia Dortmund.
Lazio, AC Milan and Roma offered Gravenberch
Anjorin signs Chelsea contract
Chelsea youngster Tino Anjorin has signed a five-year contract extension, the Premier League club have confirmed.
The 18-year-old midfielder has been with the west London outfit since the age of six and has made two appearances for Frank Lampard's side this season.
Morata to reunite with Conte at Inter?
Inter have set their sights on Alvaro Morata as a potential replacement for Lautaro Martinez.
Tuttosport reports the Italian outfit have already reached out to Atletico Madrid to discuss a possible deal and hope to reunite the former Chelsea striker with coach Antonio Conte.
Man Utd could land Chiesa for £70m
Manchester United could complete the signing of Federico Chiesa if they meet Fiorentina's €70 million (£62m/$72m) asking price - according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
Juventus have also been linked with the 22-year-old, but the Red Devils are well placed to win the race for his signature when the transfer market reopens.
Chiesa has contributed seven goals and five assists to Fiorentina's cause in 26 outings across all competitions this season.
Croatian goalkeeper Subasic leaves Monaco
Croatian goalkeeper Subasic leaves Monaco
𝙃𝙫𝙖𝙡𝙖 𝙫𝙖𝙢 𝘿𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙟𝙚𝙡, 𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙘𝙞 𝙎𝙪𝙗𝙖 !
Ajax won't sell players cheap - Van der Sar
Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar has insisted that the club won't sell their star players on the cheap amid the coronavirus crisis, as Donny van de Beek continues to be linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid.
After several years of mediocrity, Ajax finally re-emerged as a major force on the biggest stage in 2018-19, with head coach Erik ten Hag boasting one of the most exciting young squads in European football.
The Amsterdam-based outfit won a domestic double last season, and managed to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League - only to be knocked out in heartbreaking fashion at the hands of Tottenham.
Henderson & Williams to land new Man Utd deals
Dean Henderson and Brandon Williams are to be offered new contracts by Manchester United, according to ESPN.
The former is currently on loan at Sheffield United, while the latter has stepped out of a famed academy system to enjoy a breakthrough campaign at Old Trafford.
Chelsea lead City in Chilwell chase
Chelsea hold the upper hand in an ongoing battle to prise Ben Chilwell from Leicester, reports the Evening Standard.
Manchester City are said to have joined the chase for the England international, but the uncertainity created by their European ban and subsequent appeal could lead a talented left-back to Stamford Bridge.
Rangers readying Brewster bid
Rangers are ready to launch a raid for Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster, according to the Scottish Sun.
The highly-rated frontman has been taking in a spell on loan at Swansea this season, but may be freed to take in a similar spell working under Reds legend Steven Gerrard in 2020-21.
Man Utd were willing to spend €100m on Fati
Red Devils wanted to land Barcelona starlet
Manchester United were prepared to spend €100 million (£89m/$113m) on luring Ansu Fati away from Barcelona, claims Sport.
The Blaugrana are said to have snubbed an offer of that value for a highly-rated teenager, with the Red Devils now reported to have been the side to table a big-money bid.
PSG agree terms with Milinkovic-Savic
Paris Saint-Germain have agreed terms with Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic over a summer transfer - according to Le 10 Sport.
The two clubs remain locked in negotiations over a final fee, with the Italian giants believed to be holding out for €80 million (£71m/$90m).
Chelsea and Manchester United have also been linked with Milinkovic-Savic, who reportedly signed a contract extension with Lazio in May.
Inter in pole position to sign Verona's Kumbulla
Inter have emerged as the frontrunners in the race to sign Hellas Verona defender Marash Kumbulla - according to Calcio Mercato.
Juventus are also interested in the 20-year-old, but have yet to submit a formal offer for his services.
Inter have proposed a player-plus-cash deal for Kumbulla, and are also open to bringing in the centre-back on loan.
Arsenal have to spend big on a new No.10, says Parlour
Arsenal need to be spending “big money” on another No.10, says Ray Parlour, with Mikel Arteta considered to be in need of greater creativity and goal threat from those that line up behind proven strikers.
The Gunners have continued to lean heavily on the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette when it comes to inspiration in the final third of the field.
Sizeable investment has been made behind Gabonese and French frontmen, with Nicolas Pepe a £72 million ($91m) club-record signing and Mesut Ozil a World Cup winner.
Clotet to step down as Birmingham boss
Clotet to step down as Birmingham boss
Pep Clotet will leave #BCFC https://t.co/IeHtX3o1KL
West Ham leading the race for Batshuayi
West Ham head the queue for Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, claims Express Sport.
The Belgium international finds himself down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, with the seemingly imminent arrival of Timo Werner set to push him even further out of favour.
Celtic planning to keep Edouard
Celtic are hoping to fend off the interest being shown in Odsonne Edouard by tying him to a new contract.
Neil Lennon has said of a striker who has been linked with Manchester United and Arsenal: "There are discussions at the minute with his [Edouard’s] representatives.
"Ultimately he’s a player we want around. He’s a fantastic player.
"He’s really blossomed over the last couple of seasons. He had a magnificent season this year and we want to keep him.
"It’s as simple as that. We’re doing everything we can to keep him here for at least another season anyway."
Mavropanos faces summer transfer decision
Konstantinos Mavropanos is attracting interest from several Bundesliga clubs ahead of a potential summer move.
The Arsenal centre-back is currently on loan with FC Nurnberg, who he joined in January, and has caught the eye with some impressive performances for the Bundesliga 2 strugglers.
Cavani wants to play in Spain - Herrera
Atletico Madrid target Edinson Cavani "wants to play in Spain", according to Ander Herrera, who says his Paris Saint-Germain team-mate has asked him a lot of questions about La Liga.
Cavani's future at PSG has been the subject of much speculation this year. The 33-year-old moved to the French capital from Napoli in 2013 and has since become PSG's all-time top scorer with 200 goals to his name in 300 outings.
However, he has fallen out of favour under Thomas Tuchel in recent times, and was heavily linked with a move away from the club in January, amid reported interest from Atletico and Inter.
Angelino set to return to Man City
Spanish defender Angelino will return to Manchester City at the end of his loan spell at RB Leipzig - according to MEN.
The German cannot afford to take up their option to sign the 23-year-old for £25 million ($32m) at the end of the season.
Angelino has featured in 12 matches for Leipzig since joining the club on a six-month deal in January, scoring once.
Spurs cool interest in Zaniolo
Tottenham have ended their pursuit of Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo - according to the Daily Star.
Spurs have been monitoring the 20-year-old's progress at Stadio Olimpico closely this season, with a view to launching a bid for his services this summer.
However, Roma have now set Zaniolo's price tag at £62 million ($79m), and Tottenham are not prepared to fork out such a large fee amid the financial worries caused by the coronavirus crisis.
Roma eyeing Liverpool's Lovren
Roma are interested in signing Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren - according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Italian giants plan to target the Croatian if they fail to sign Chris Smalling from Manchester United on a permanent deal.
Lovren has slipped down the pecking order at Liverpool since Virgil van Dijk's arrival at Anfield in January 2018.
Wolves interested in Juve's Rugani
Wolves have made an enquiry for Juventus central defender Daniele Rugani.
The 25-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at the Old Lady and has caught the eye of Wolves, accordnig to Birmingham Mail.
Rugani has only played seven Serie matches for Juve this season.
Bellingham prefers Dortmund over Man Utd
Birmingham City talent Jude Bellingham would rather a move to Dortmund over Man Utd this summer, claims Birmingham Mail.
The 16-year-old has impressed in the heart of midfield for the Championship club this season - and even earned a tour of Old Trafford.
Sabbi's move to Odense on hold
American striker Emmanuel Sabbi will remain at Danish side Hobro for the rest of the season before moving to fellow Superliga side Odense at its completion.
SBI reports the 22-year-old was supposed to join Odense in the summer but has instead signed a one-month extension with Hobro to complete the current campaign.
Hertha's Leckie considering A-League return
Hertha Berlin's Australian winger Mathew Leckie is contemplating a return to the A-League after being left out the Bundesliga club's matchday squad.
According to 7 News Melbourne, the 29-year-old could return to Australia to the league where he began his career with Adelaide United.
Leckie has only made six Bundesliga appearances for Hertha this season.
Koulibaly price won't go down because of coronavirus, insist Napoli
Napoli have warned they will not allow Kalidou Koulibaly to leave in a cut-price deal, insisting the defender's value has not budged during the coronavirus crisis.
The Senegalese centre-back, who turns 29 later this month, has frequently been linked with a move, including to Premier League duo Manchester United and Liverpool.
Clubs across Europe have been hit by the impact of the pandemic, with the financial toll leading to suggestions it could have a major effect on the transfer market.
Man Utd unlikely to sign £100m Koulibaly
Manchester United's hopes of signing Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly have been dashed, reports the Mirror.
The Serie A club aren't willing to budge on their £100 million ($127m) asking price with the Red Devils unable to match such a fee.
Dybala hoping for Pogba reunion
Juventus star Paulo Dybala has spoken of his admiration for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, who has been linked with a return to Turin.
The two players swapped shirts two years ago and Dybala admits he hopes their paths cross again on the pitch soon.
Man City join Chilwell chase
Leciester City defender Ben Chilwell is now attracting interest from Manchester City, claims the Telegraph.
The left-back has been strongly linked with a move to Chelsea but Pep Guardiola's side now appear ready to also make a move.
One stumbling block however could be Leciester's asking price with the Foxes expected to demand close to the £85 million ($108m) they got from Manchester United for Harry Maguire.
Rangers planning second Leicester signing
Rangers are set to try and sign a second Leicester City player after successfully securing the services of defender Calvin Bassey.
According to the Daily Record, Steven Gerrard's side are now poised to target Foxes right-back Dennis Gyamfi.
The 18-year-old is out of contract at season's end and has also attracted interest from Arsenal and Manchester United.
Pedro won't play on at Chelsea without Willian
Pedro won't sign a temporary contract extension at Chelsea until Willian's future is sorted, reports The Sun.
Both players are out of contract at season's end and while Pedro will likely move on, Willian is still fighting for an improved three-year contract.
That situation has seen Pedro hold out on signing a short-term extension with his current contract set to expire on July 1.